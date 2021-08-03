New York City is becoming the first major city to set vaccination requirements for gyms and restaurants following an announcement on Tuesday.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference, according to the New York Post.

“This is crucial because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination.”

Data from the city’s health department indicates that 55 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, 5 percent have a single dose, and 40 percent remain without the vaccine.

De Blasio wants normal aspects of life, such as working out in a gym and supporting local restaurants, to be a privilege.

“It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities,” he said.

New Yorkers will need to show their “Key to NYC Pass,” the state’s “Excelsior Pass” or their vaccination card for entry.

“The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Haven’t these businesses already been through enough the past year and a half?

New York will now be senselessly limiting the reach of private businesses that are desperately trying to recoup from being forcibly shut down.

It is understandable that the mayor wants to increase vaccination rates, but it is cruel to put the consequences onto the private sector.

The draconian measure will be in effect beginning Sept. 13.

“If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

So what happens to people who have medical exemptions?

Or those in communities with strong institutional distrust?

Vaccine passports are creating a slippery slope to a society that is segregated between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and that is unacceptable.

It should be up to business owners to decide who can enter their property, and it should be up to the individual to decide what is best for their health.

