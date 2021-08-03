Path 27
Commentary

NYC Will Require Vaccine Passports to Enter Restaurants and Gyms

Cameron Arcand August 3, 2021 at 1:54pm
Path 27

New York City is becoming the first major city to set vaccination requirements for gyms and restaurants following an announcement on Tuesday.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference, according to the New York Post.

“This is crucial because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination.”

Data from the city’s health department indicates that 55 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, 5 percent have a single dose, and 40 percent remain without the vaccine.

De Blasio wants normal aspects of life, such as working out in a gym and supporting local restaurants, to be a privilege.

Trending:
Soros Sex Nightmare: Right-Hand Man Accused of Rape & Claiming to Rape Own Daughter

“It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities,” he said.

New Yorkers will need to show their “Key to NYC Pass,” the state’s “Excelsior Pass” or their vaccination card for entry.

“The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Should businesses require proof of vaccination?

Haven’t these businesses already been through enough the past year and a half?

New York will now be senselessly limiting the reach of private businesses that are desperately trying to recoup from being forcibly shut down.

It is understandable that the mayor wants to increase vaccination rates, but it is cruel to put the consequences onto the private sector.

The draconian measure will be in effect beginning Sept. 13.

“If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

So what happens to people who have medical exemptions?

Related:
Doctors Confirm Family's Worst Fear After Mom Is Targeted in Brutal NYC Mugging: 'She Won't Be Able to Wake Up'

Or those in communities with strong institutional distrust?

Vaccine passports are creating a slippery slope to a society that is segregated between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and that is unacceptable.

It should be up to business owners to decide who can enter their property, and it should be up to the individual to decide what is best for their health.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Young Not Stupid: Conservatives Would Be the Real Winners if Sarah Palin Takes Down Sen. Murkowski
Almost Biblical Plagues: Step Aside COVID, Now CA Has Cases of Bubonic Plague in the Wild
NYC Will Require Vaccine Passports to Enter Restaurants and Gyms
Portland Can't Find Recruits to Revive Gun Violence Dept After It Was Dissolved Last Year
'Voting Rights' Stunt Only Gets Worse as More State Reps Join Texas Dems in DC
See more...

Conversation