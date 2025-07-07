NYC's Campaign Finance Board Is Tipping the Scales in Favor of Mamdani in a Big Way

The New York City Campaign Finance Board may have helped tip the scales for mayoral candidate and democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani to help bolster his campaign ahead of the November election.

The CFB website says the board provides matching funds for candidates in the form of taxpayer dollars. To qualify, candidates must meet a two-part threshold.

First, they must collect a minimum number of contributions of $10 or more from the area they wish to represent and “raise a minimum amount of qualifying contributions from NYC residents.” They must also certify an agreement to comply with board requirements, be on the ballot, and have an opponent on the ballot.

In addition, candidates must “submit a personal financial disclosure filing with the Conflicts of Interest Board.”

Conservative political blog HotAir ran a story Sunday titled, “NYC Campaign Finance Board Rigs Elections to Benefit Mamdani,” which said that the “political consultants, pollsters and campaign industry raked in gobs of cash during the recent primary, while the city was pushed to the extreme left, nominating radical antisemite and communist Zohran Mamdani to be the Democratic candidate for mayor.”

The CFB is meant to be an independent city agency. It was established to give newcomers a chance to compete in politics. Instead of matching funding dollar for dollar, like they used to when it started back in 1988, the matching figures have skyrocketed into an $8 to $1 ratio, meaning for every $10 raised, the board gives them $80.

The ratio is also $8 to $1 in the general election on contributions up to $250 , according to NYC Votes.

Mamdani is allegedly benefiting from his positive relationship with the CFP — especially after the board declared his opponent, independent candidate Eric Adams, ineligable for public financing last December. That ruling came after President Joe Biden’s Justice Department indicted him in 2024 for allegedly taking bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

This conveniently came after Adams criticized Biden’s policy on illegal immigration. President Donald Trump later pushed to have the case dismissed, which it ultimately was in April.

A similar opinion piece in the New York Post alleged that the CFB is rigging the race by pushing its own “aggressive voter ‘education and engagement’ operation — frequently collaborating with leftist groups like the Legal Defense Fund. The goal isn’t maximum turnout, but to turn out specific groups, including former felons, new immigrants and the youth vote.”

“The CFB even provides food, paid transportation and paid child care — all courtesy of the taxpayers — to engage those targeted audiences,” the commentary continued. “Sounds almost illegal.”

The CFB may also be ignoring abuses by Mamdani that are potential violations of the finance rules, the Post claimed.

These potential infractions include, but are not limited to, ignoring how aggressively Mamdani’s biggest contributor — the Democratic Socialists of America — campaigned, opting not to look too closely at any violations. Add to that the board simultaneously shutting down the public fund spigot for Adams, and things look a little suspicious.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear the Democratic establishment wants Mamdani to win.

His stances on banning guns, communist talking points, “queer liberation,” radical Islam, taxing white neighborhoods more, and the fact that Trump already doesn’t like him appeals to their fringe base.

If he is elected, however, it will be a fleeting victory.

His policies will be so outrageous, they’ll be challenged by the Justice Department and shot down in court.

In the meantime, Democrats will suffer nationally as they continue to show just how out of touch they really are with the American electorate.

