NYPD Officer Killed by Man While Having Her Nails Done for Upcoming Wedding
NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack had plans for Friday night. Another officer was getting married. She wanted her nails done in a Long Island salon.
The 30-year-old officer never made it to the wedding. Instead, she and three other people were killed when a vehicle smashed into the Hawaii Nail & Spa at about 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Post.
Rennhack was a six-year veteran of the NYPD, who married NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack in September.
“My daughter-in-law was a wonderful woman,” mother-in-law Holy Rennhack said. “She was beautiful. She was very kind. She was very compassionate. She was very special.”
30 year old NYPD cop doing nails killed after SUV crashes into Long Island nail salon
Emilia Rennhack, an NYPD officer, was among four victims killed yesterday when an SUV crashed into Hawaii Nail & Spa
64 year old Steven Schwally, was arrested on suspicion of driving while… pic.twitter.com/V06gA7og6y
— Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 29, 2024
“I was very, very close to her,” she said, adding that her son was “very distraught right now.”
Video of the crash scene showed the destruction of the salon: shattered glass, a partially collapsed ceiling, and scattered pedicure chairs.
The Police Benevolent Association posted on Facebook, calling Rennhack’s death a “tragic loss.”
“Please join us in praying for her family, friends and coworkers,” the PBA wrote.
Steven Schwally of Dix Hills, who drove the vehicle, had reportedly been yelling at people from his vehicle prior to the crash, the Post said it was told by a source it did not name.
Driver arrested, charged with DWI in fatal Deer Park nail salon crash https://t.co/kX9d5JZg0J pic.twitter.com/E3XRnQqWIR
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 29, 2024
Schwally, 64, was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to WNBC.
The minivan Schwally was driving went through the front of the salon and almost plowed through the rear wall, a fire official said.
Witnesses said the vehicle drove through a parking lot at a high speed before failing to make a turn and crashing into the salon.
4 people killed, several injured when police say Steven Schwally drove his car into a nail salon in Deer Park. Family and friends tell me the owner of Hawaii Nail&Spa, Kenny, was among the 4 killed. Emilia Rennhack, an off duty NYPD officer, was also killed. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/CLOL0Dptdz
— Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) June 29, 2024
The Post reported, Schwally has had at least one DUI before, according to people who know him.
A 12-year-old girl was among the nine people injured, according to The New York Times.
