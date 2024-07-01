NYPD Officer Killed by Man While Having Her Nails Done for Upcoming Wedding

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack had plans for Friday night. Another officer was getting married. She wanted her nails done in a Long Island salon.

The 30-year-old officer never made it to the wedding. Instead, she and three other people were killed when a vehicle smashed into the Hawaii Nail & Spa at about 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Post.

Rennhack was a six-year veteran of the NYPD, who married NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack in September.

“My daughter-in-law was a wonderful woman,” mother-in-law Holy Rennhack said. “She was beautiful. She was very kind. She was very compassionate. She was very special.”

30 year old NYPD cop doing nails killed after SUV crashes into Long Island nail salon Emilia Rennhack, an NYPD officer, was among four victims killed yesterday when an SUV crashed into Hawaii Nail & Spa 64 year old Steven Schwally, was arrested on suspicion of driving while… pic.twitter.com/V06gA7og6y — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) June 29, 2024

“I was very, very close to her,” she said, adding that her son was “very distraught right now.”

Video of the crash scene showed the destruction of the salon: shattered glass, a partially collapsed ceiling, and scattered pedicure chairs.

Should all drunk driving incidents be classified as felonies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Police Benevolent Association posted on Facebook, calling Rennhack’s death a “tragic loss.”

“Please join us in praying for her family, friends and coworkers,” the PBA wrote.

Steven Schwally of Dix Hills, who drove the vehicle, had reportedly been yelling at people from his vehicle prior to the crash, the Post said it was told by a source it did not name.

Driver arrested, charged with DWI in fatal Deer Park nail salon crash https://t.co/kX9d5JZg0J pic.twitter.com/E3XRnQqWIR — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 29, 2024

Schwally, 64, was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to WNBC.

The minivan Schwally was driving went through the front of the salon and almost plowed through the rear wall, a fire official said.

Witnesses said the vehicle drove through a parking lot at a high speed before failing to make a turn and crashing into the salon.

4 people killed, several injured when police say Steven Schwally drove his car into a nail salon in Deer Park. Family and friends tell me the owner of Hawaii Nail&Spa, Kenny, was among the 4 killed. Emilia Rennhack, an off duty NYPD officer, was also killed. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/CLOL0Dptdz — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) June 29, 2024

The Post reported, Schwally has had at least one DUI before, according to people who know him.

A 12-year-old girl was among the nine people injured, according to The New York Times.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.