Obama Threatens To Cancel Speech if His Contract Is Made Public

By Andrew Kerr
at 10:06am
Representatives for Barack Obama have threatened to cancel the former president’s upcoming paid speech at a Denmark university if details of his speaking contract are released to the public.

Obama will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session on Sept. 28 at the University of Southern Denmark before local business leaders, university students and local dignitaries, according to Business Kolding, the event’s organizer.

But the event has sparked criticism from citizens of Denmark’s Kolding municipality, which is providing 750,000 kroner, or $117,000, in taxpayer funds to support the behind-closed-doors event, titled “A Conversation with President Barack Obama.”

Kolding faces a deficit of 100 million kronor ($15.5 million) in next year’s budget.

The town’s mayor, Jørn Pedersen, justified using taxpayer dollars to fund Obama’s invite-only talk, claiming the event is effectively a marketing opportunity for the town, according to Danish news outlet JydskeVestkysten.

“At this event, current and future leaders will have an opportunity to experience President Obama firsthand. Everyone can expect to be inspired. And we have every reason to be proud,” Pedersen said.

But he said he has been kept in the dark by the event’s organizers regarding the total cost of hosting Obama’s talk.

When pressed by a local news outlet for more information, Business Kolding said Obama would cancel the event outright if details surrounding his speaking contract were released to the public.

Despite efforts to keep the media in the dark, JydskeVestkysten estimates Obama will rake in up to 2 million kroner, or $311,000, for partaking in the event.

The University of Southern Denmark anticipates that Obama’s visit will “boost” the university’s prestige.

“SDU is an international university with a strong vision. We wish to break down barriers and mold the future. We are convinced that President Barack Obama’s visit will give us a tremendous boost,” Henrik Dam, the university’s vice-chancellor, said in a statement.

“As a regional player, this is a unique opportunity for us to support an exceptional event here in the Region of Southern Denmark. It is an event that in every possible way promotes SDU’s strategic goals of being an international university, enabling every talent and encouraging the exceptional,” Bjarne Graabech Sørensen, pro-vice-chancellor, added.

Obama’s office did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

