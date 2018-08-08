SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Suffers Defeat as Majority of Candidates She Endorsed Lose in Primaries

By Hanna Bogorowski
at 1:02pm
Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed several candidates in the primary elections, but three out of five of those competing in the Tuesday races lost.

Ocasio-Cortez went on a tour around the U.S. endorsing candidates Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad for Michigan’s 11th congressional district, Cori Bush for Missouri’s 1st congressional district and James Thompson for Kansas’ 4th congressional district.

Ocasio-Cortez also appeared at a “My Muslim Vote” rally in Michigan in July, where she urged voters to send Rashida Tlaib to Congress. Tlaib won her primary on Tuesday evening.

Thompson was the other candidate to win his primary.

Ocasio-Cortez made herself an object of adoration for the liberal media after her own upset primary win over longtime incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, a Democrat in New York’s 14th District, but things didn’t turn out quite so well for the other people she campaigned for.

Despite her congressional primary victory in New York in June and weeks of national attention discussing her socialist platform, the three candidates Ocasio-Cortez would have liked win, did not.

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democratic nomination to Gretchen Whitmer, gaining 30.5 percent of the vote to her 51.8 percent.

Saad is currently in fourth place out of five candidates for Michigan’s 11th district, with only 18 percent of the vote with 86 percent of precincts reported.

Cori Bush also lost her bid for the Democratic house seat in Missouri’s 1st district, receiving only 36.9 percent of the vote to William Lacy Clay’s 56.7 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii for the race taking place on Aug. 11, but that might not be going so well.

Ing’s race in Hawaii takes place on Aug. 11, and he is not currently seen as a frontrunner. Ing was fined $15,422 in June for campaign spending violationsand has been criticized on the campaign trail for claiming a master’s degree that he hasn’t earned.

Maybe Democrats — and the liberal media — should rethink their heroes.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

