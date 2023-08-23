Share
The cast of the long-running sitcom "The Office" are pictured in a file photo from the 2008 TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California. Since the show ended, actor Rainn Wilson, center, who played goofball character Dwight Schrute, has become a celebrity shill for leftist causes. (Kevork Djansezian / AP)

'The Office' Actor Brutally Roasted After Giving His Thoughts on 'Rich Men North of Richmond'

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 23, 2023 at 7:56am
The smash hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” has captured the hearts of many Americans who are tired of the elites ruining this country, and when television star Rainn Wilson tried to blast the song from the left, he only ended up making himself look like exactly the people the song rails about.

Oliver Anthony’s anthem for the common American has shot to the top of the charts and become an instant favorite of millions of middle-class and poor Americans fed up with the left-wing elites accumulating ever more power and money as the rest of the country struggles to buy food and gasoline, and make the mortgage or montly rent.

Wilson starred as the hilarious goofball Dwight Schrute in the nine-season sitcom “The Office,” but has since become better known for leftist publicity gimmicks. So it might not be surprising that he jumped to his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to blast Anthony for not attacking the “right” sort of rich people.

Wilson, who reportedly has a net worth of $14 million, decided to use an Aug. 20 tweet to tell his 4.3 million followers just whom he would point to as the evil rich in the popular Oliver Anthony tune.

“If I were writing a song about ‘rich men north of richmond’ I wouldnt talk about obese people on welfare, I’d sing about CEOs who make 400 times their average workers salary (up from 50 times 30 years ago) & corps that pay zero taxes & offshore tax shelters for billionaires,” he wrote.

It wasn’t long before Wilson got ratioed by social media users who took him to the woodshed for his conceit.

Do you like the song “Rich Men North of Richmond”?

If he thought his celebrity status was going to protect him from criticism, or that there was a groundswell of support for his point of view, he was sadly mistaken.

The responses were a virtual avalanche of attacks focused on Wilson’s wealth, his politics and the self-evident hypocrisy of an extraordinarily wealthy man bashing others for being extraordinarily wealthy, too.

An account with the name “Mostly Peaceful Memes” posted one of the most common replies to Wilson’s blather, saying, “The irony of a millionaire actor telling a working class song writer what to think.”

Another X user noted Wilson’s tweet lacked a bit of self-awareness.

“‘Rich man from north of Richmond’ reacts to Rich Man North of Richmond,'” he joked.

Another pointed out that Wilson just showed us all exactly why the song has zoomed to popularity, writing, “That’s exactly why he has a #1 song that resonates with millions of everyday people and an overpaid, out of touch actor like you doesn’t.”

But this user had one of the best replies to explain just what it appears that Anthony is talking about in his song.

“Perhaps your $16 million net worth is clouding this,” the user wrote, “but when people like Oliver Anthony look to their left and right for neighbors to fight back against the system with & instead see are welfare-addicted gluttons who won’t fight against a system that is drugging them physically, mentally + monetarily, you write ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ Perhaps, you should stick to acting instead of songwriting. It seems, being #1 on the charts, Oliver Anthony has spoken to the people he wanted to speak to, and I can guarantee he didn’t have you in mind.”

Rainn Wilson clearly missed the entire point of Oliver Anthony’s protest song, and may even have put himself right in the crosshairs as among the sort of elites that the song has fingered for destroying this country. Not that he’ll ever understand all that.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
