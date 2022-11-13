Leftist 'The Office' Actor Changes Name in Attention Seeking Publicity Stunt

Actor Rainn Wilson from “The Office” is on a mission to mitigate the amount of ice he believes is melting in the Arctic, and he wants you to join his cause.

According to Fox News, in an effort to save the planet from what many Hollywood elites and Democrats alike believe is the greatest “existential threat” we face as a species, Wilson believes that if enough people change their social media handles, it’ll draw the required amount of attention to such issues, or something along those lines. I think.

To kick off the new trend in the fight to save the planet from climate change (which in their minds has only happened as a result of the industrial revolution), Wilson committed to changing his social media nickname to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.”

“Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27! The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it. Go to link in bio,” Wilson tweeted last week.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

“You see, what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic. As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us,” Wilson said, admitting that his ploy is a “cheap little stunt.”

He argued that if enough people change their social media names on Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms, world leaders at this year’s 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, will take notice and take action as if they’re all waiting for such a mass name change to take place.

“Because I’m an Arctic risk name changer which is going to be a game changer,” Wilson added. “It’s not just bad news for the Arctic, but for us, too. So that’s why I changed my name and you should too, to help tell the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now.”

And if enough of us do this, then maybe @cop27_egypt will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution… Make Arctic Name Changer a Game Changer!#ArcticRisk#ArcticNameChanger#ClimateCrisis#cop27 — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Wilson continued by explaining how everyone can join in the eco-warrior fun.

“Go to link in bio and create a name that will bring attention to this problem. Then – and this is the important part — change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Hilariously, one of his attempts at changing his name to whatever goofy climate change name he came up with wasn’t possible on Twitter, as Elon Musk recently disabled name changes to cut down on the impersonations since rolling out his turbulent Twitter Blue paid verification option.

P.S.

THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!https://t.co/K1JfH3y3nc — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Perhaps the world leaders who showed up for COP27 this year, if they genuinely care about “climate change,” could do things like, I don’t know, ditch the private jets they used to get there.

According to the New York Post, the hypocrites who flew to Egypt to represent their countries for COP27 this year were slammed by several activist groups, including the St. Albans branch of a climate change activism group called Extinction Rebellion. The group protested by blocking the private airline terminal at London Luton Airport.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion activists block Harrods Aviation private jet terminal at Luton Airport Private jets are 50 X more polluting than trains Appallingly there is zero duty on aviation fuel Private jets = #ClimateCrisis#BanPrivateJets#TaxFrequentFlyers#makethempay pic.twitter.com/4eIFET5Rl8 — Extinction Rebellion St Albans (@XR_StAlbans) November 10, 2022

While Wilson undoubtedly has the star power to push a message, this one will likely fall short of his intended goal mostly because it’s just plain foolish. The climate change schtick is getting old, and now it’s just hurting people, like American farmers and those working in the fossil fuel industry.

