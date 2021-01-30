Congress will honor Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick by having his body lie in the Rotunda of the Capitol he tried to protect.

Sicknick died after the Jan. 6 incursion at the Capitol.

His body is scheduled to arrive at the Capitol on Tuesday. A viewing ceremony will be held that day for Capitol Police.

On Wednesday morning, there will be viewing period for members of Congress, according to Politico. A congressional tribute will follow.

There will be no public viewing, with the COVID-19 pandemic cited as the reason.

Sicknick will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, according to WRC-TV.

A plaque with Sicknick’s name upon it will be placed near the Capitol steps.

“We must never forget the events of Jan. 6 and the loss of life that occurred,” said Gus Papathanasiou, the U.S. Capitol Police labor committee chairman, according to WRC. “This memorial service will help reassure Officer Sicknick’s family, and his fellow officers, that he will not be forgotten.”

Two South Carolina Republicans — Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Ralph Norman — had pushed for Sicknick to be honored.

“I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of officers Brian Sicknick. Our heart and prayers are with this officer and his loved ones. The attacks at the Capitol on January 6th show us that, now more than ever, we must support our police,” Norman said in a statement when he introduced legislation to allow Sicknick’s body to lie in honor in the Rotunda.

“Just as U.S. Capitol Police put themselves in harm’s way last week to protect the seat of American democracy, the same selflessness and sacrifice is made every day by law enforcement officers across our nation. Each of them deserves our honor and support,” he said.

I’m thankful congressional leadership took the bill @repralphnorman and I introduced this week to heart and will allow Officer Sicknick to lie in honor. https://t.co/9WxbaA43H0 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 30, 2021

Sicknick’s “selfless heroism, and the bravery of all the officers who defended democracy that day, should be honored and remembered,” Scott said, according to The Hill.

“Officer Brian Sicknick risked his life serving our country in uniform overseas, yet he ultimately gave his life defending our Capitol from threats here at home,” Scott added. “My prayers continue to be with Officer Sicknick’s loved ones and the family members of all our brave law enforcement officers.”

“The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday in a joint statement.

Sicknick was on duty when the Capitol incursion took place, and was described as having been in a physical confrontation with rioters who entered the Capitol. There was some speculation he was hit with a fire extinguisher, but no formal statement was made to confirm this. There was also speculation that a medical condition played a role in Sicknick’s death.

Officially, Sicknick will be lying “in honor” because lying in state is a term normally reserved for elected and other officials.

