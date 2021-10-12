Share
News

Officer Makes Shocking Discovery After Pulling Over a Truck During a Routine Traffic Stop 

 By Kaylee Greenlee  October 12, 2021 at 7:38am
Share

A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer found 32 migrants suspected of traveling to the U.S. from Cuba hiding in a boat after pulling a truck over for driving too slow in Marathon, Florida, law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

Sgt. Joel Slough conducted a routine traffic stop of a rental truck hauling a large boat and found four suspected migrants, including three young children, in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement officials discovered two pregnant women and a 17-year-old along with dozens of other migrants hiding in the boat.

Slough “noted the children in the truck, the lack of child safety seats as well as the overwhelming smell of saltwater and body odor,” according to the department.

Reidel Garcia-Espino of Seffner, Florida, was charged with child neglect because none of the children in the vehicle were restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Trending:
Family of Suspected School Shooter Starts Fundraiser to Ease Teen's 'Traumatic' Experience, Then Gets Hit with the Bad News

Garcia-Espino claimed the group was out fishing, but law enforcement officials did not find any fishing equipment on the boat.

The migrants were transferred to Customs and Border Protection custody and Garcia-Espino was taken to jail on the child neglect charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Officer Makes Shocking Discovery After Pulling Over a Truck During a Routine Traffic Stop 
Second Facebook Whistleblower Willing to Testify, Claims the Big Tech Giant Engaged in Criminal Conduct
Pelosi Makes Big Promises About the Democrats' Sweeping Spending Package, Claims 'Difficult Decisions Must Be Made Very Soon'
Tens of Thousands of Afghan Refugees Set to Be Released in the US Without Set Immigration Status
Florida Mom Calls for 'Mass Exodus' from Public Schools to Fight Indoctrination in the Classroom
See more...

Conversation