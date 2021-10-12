A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer found 32 migrants suspected of traveling to the U.S. from Cuba hiding in a boat after pulling a truck over for driving too slow in Marathon, Florida, law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

Sgt. Joel Slough conducted a routine traffic stop of a rental truck hauling a large boat and found four suspected migrants, including three young children, in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement officials discovered two pregnant women and a 17-year-old along with dozens of other migrants hiding in the boat.

Slough “noted the children in the truck, the lack of child safety seats as well as the overwhelming smell of saltwater and body odor,” according to the department.

Reidel Garcia-Espino of Seffner, Florida, was charged with child neglect because none of the children in the vehicle were restrained, according to the sheriff’s department.

Garcia-Espino claimed the group was out fishing, but law enforcement officials did not find any fishing equipment on the boat.

The migrants were transferred to Customs and Border Protection custody and Garcia-Espino was taken to jail on the child neglect charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

