Ohio County Residents Told to Shelter in Place After Another Major Derailment on Norfolk Southern Line

 By Carson Choate  March 5, 2023 at 4:52am
A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, triggering officials to issue a warning to nearby residents urging them to stay in their homes.

The 212-car train was passing through Springfield, in central Ohio about 20 miles northeast of Dayton, when it came to a halt after 20 cars derailed, WDTN-TV in Dayton.

The derailment occurred in Clark County at about 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

No injuries were reported and a representative for Norfolk Southern said none of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, according to WHIO-TV in Dayton.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, Clark County officials urged residents living 1,000 feet of the derailment to stay inside. The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted by early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post published by Clark County at 2:15 a.m. Eastern.

Cleanup crews from Norfolk Southern were being sent to the scene, WDTN reported. Hazmat will also be responding.

Clark County officials held a news conference early Sunday where they revealed the contents of the cars that derailed.

According to WHIO-TV, four tankers were carrying non-hazardous materials.

This includes two containing residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid and two carrying residual amounts of polyacrylamide water solution, WHIO-TV reported.

No spilling was detected and officials told the public that drinking water near the site remained safe for consumption.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, acknowledged the derailment in a Twitter post. He wrote that he’d already been contacted by President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

This incident follows a number of other recent derailments – the most significant occurring Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles east of Springfield.

The derailment caused the spillage of several hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled burn of the material, sending a huge cloud over the town.

Since the derailment, there have been numerous reports of illnesses spreading among both humans and animals.

Another derailment of 30 train cars took place only a couple weeks later on Feb. 16 in Van Buren Township, Michigan, outside Detroit. No hazardous materials were involved.

Both of these trains were also operated by Norfolk Southern.

Carson Choate
