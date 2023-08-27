Share
News

Oliver Anthony Probably Already Has FBI On Him, Whistleblower Edward Snowden Suggests

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2023 at 1:31pm
Share

Now that country music star Oliver Anthony has hit millions of playlists across America, Edwin Snowden said he probably made a different type of list as well.

Snowden is the polarizing National Security Administration whistleblower who revealed the United States was keeping files on its own citizens through a vast network of snooping. Snowden is currently living in Russia, as he is wanted by the U.S., but connected to America enough to know about Anthony’s rise to fame.

“After hitting topping the iTunes list and tweeting like this, the FBI will be making space for him another kind of list, too,” Snowden tweeted.

“Think I’m kidding? The FBI had a file on John Denver for attending *one* anti-war protest. They’re gonna keep making lists — until they’re made to stop,” Snowden added, citing a post from Anthony that read “You weren’t born to just pay the bills and die.”

Trending:
Breaking: Mass Shooting Leads to Multiple Fatalities at Dollar General Store

The post hit a clear nerve on social media.

Do you think Snowden is right?

According to the Washington Examiner, the FBI kept a file on Denver after he showed up at a “Dump the War Rally” in Minnesota in 1971, during the Vietnam War.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the FBI’s list of famous musicians it has kept tabs on includes Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Dave Van Ronk, Sam Cooke, Richie Havens, the Monkees, Grateful Dead, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Robin Gibb, Jimi Hendrix, and Kurt Cobain.

In his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Anthony made an allusion to efforts to control others by way of snooping.

Related:
Ex-FBI Contractor Charged After Authorities Find His Alleged Messages with Minor Boys on Popular Chat Apps

“Lord knows they all just wanna have total control; Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do; And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do,” the song goes, according to the website AZ Lyrics.

In a recent YouTube video, Anthony said he does not want his music linked to partisan politics.



“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this,” Anthony said.

“It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I’m one of them,” he said.

“It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like that we’re trying to present the same message,” he said.

He said it was “funny seeing my song at the [GOP] presidential debate.”

“It’s like, I wrote that song about those people. For them to have to sit there and listen to it, that cracks me up,” he said.

“That song is written about the people on that stage, and a lot more, too,” he said.

Anthony has since had to clarify that he is, unequivocally, also not a Biden supporter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Oliver Anthony Probably Already Has FBI On Him, Whistleblower Edward Snowden Suggests
Beloved Olympic Figure Skater, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident
Photos of Jacksonville Shooter's Guns Show Writing, Markings on Murder Weapon
Chemistry Student Arrested After Security Camera Captures Intricate Plot Against Neighbor
Team USA's Reaction to New Zealand's Haka Dance Goes Viral Before Blow Out Victory
See more...

Conversation