Olympic Gymnast: Doc Molested Me Instead of Treating My Broken Leg

A gymnast claims she unknowingly competed on a broken leg because disgraced former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar was “more concerned with sexually abusing me,” she testified at court Tuesday.

Isabell Hutchins, a former five-year, Level 10 gymnast, said that Nassar did not give her a proper diagnosis of a broken leg in 2011, she told a Michigan court.

“Did he ignore what was wrong with my leg so I could continue seeing him longer?” Hutchins testified.

“Am I still having pain today because my doctor was more concerned with sexually abusing me?” she added.

The former gymnast claims that she practiced, competed and even made it to the national championship on a broken leg.

Nassar told her “nothing was wrong,” but would massage her body after practices.

Hutchins eventually found out how severe her injury was during an emergency room visit.

The former gymnast revealed that she first met Nassar when she was 10-years-old.

At that time she was practicing at Twistars Gymnastics Club, a world-renowned gymnastics facility located in Lansing, Michigan.

Hutchins one time went to Nassar to treat a hamstring fracture and he took her to a back room at the gym.

According to Hutchins, Nassar stated that the only way to treat the fracture was to sexually violate her with his fingers.

“He would perform this treatment without gloves and without anyone else in the room,” the gymnast claims.

She added that Nassar “did this for months.”

During her testimony, Hutchins revealed a gift box that Nassar sent her after the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. As noted by Hutchins, the mascot for the 1996 Olympics was named Izzy, a nickname Nassar had given her.

So far 120 women have accused Nassar of sexual abuse. A total of 144 women are expected to testify against Nassar.

The former U.S. Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography on Dec. 7, 2017.

On Wednesday, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for “decades of sexual abuse,” CNN reported.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. The article has been slightly edited for formatting purposes.

