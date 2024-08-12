Share
Olympic Organizers Accused of 'Doubling Down' with 'Demonic' Closing Ceremony

 By Jack Davis  August 12, 2024 at 6:14am
The Paris Olympic Games closed as they opened, with viewers angry over anti-Christian and satanic themes in the event.

As described by GB News, the main characters in the ceremony were what the Games called a Golden voyager and the goddess Nike.

BBC commentator Andrew Cotter explained that “The Golden Voyager descends to an earth that is now dark and deserted.”

“Now our Golden Voyager meets the goddess, Nike,” commentator Hazel Irvine said.

“The goddess of victory associated with the ancient games, she takes the shape of one of the most famous and iconic exhibits in the Louvre Museum,” she said.

Many saw something else.

“It started dark and ended dark. Evil is not hiding any longer,” Dave Lalande posted on X.

Are you glad the Olympics are over?

“It’s an abomination that detracts from any excellence that was displayed at this Olympics. They learned nothing from the public pushback towards the opening ceremony,” Dissident West posted on X.

“Closing ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 are underway and they are off to a dark creepy start…. They appear to be doubling down,” Isaac’s Army posted on X.

A poster using the name Bionic Zionist noted that “The entire Olympics has been a blasphemous ceremony for Satan. Make no mistake about it… this kind of symbolism is well orchestrated and intentional.”

A poster using the name LaAnn Beverly showed the insincerity of Olympic statements that organizers had not wished to offend anyone.

“Why did they bother to? ‘apologize’ for their opening if they were going to offend God and Christians again with their closing?” she posted on X.

In advance of the event, Olympic ceremonies director Thierry Reboul, said the closing ceremonies had been scrubbed of anything that could give offense, according to the Guardian.

“But they forced us to have to reread the entire show for the ­umpteenth time to be sure that there is no possible misinterpretation, that we are not made to say what we do not want to say,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
