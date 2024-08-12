Olympic Organizers Accused of 'Doubling Down' with 'Demonic' Closing Ceremony

The Paris Olympic Games closed as they opened, with viewers angry over anti-Christian and satanic themes in the event.

As described by GB News, the main characters in the ceremony were what the Games called a Golden voyager and the goddess Nike.

BBC commentator Andrew Cotter explained that “The Golden Voyager descends to an earth that is now dark and deserted.”

“Now our Golden Voyager meets the goddess, Nike,” commentator Hazel Irvine said.

“The goddess of victory associated with the ancient games, she takes the shape of one of the most famous and iconic exhibits in the Louvre Museum,” she said.

Many saw something else.

It’s no surprise the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris closed with a ceremony dedicated to the rebirth of Lucifer, the ‘light-bringer’ of enlightenment. The show started with ‘The Golden Voyager,’ descending from the sky, like Lucifer’s fall from heaven, leg bent and positioned like… pic.twitter.com/AC6u6jbaa3 — HereComesTrouble (@KaraHelenMosher) August 11, 2024

“It started dark and ended dark. Evil is not hiding any longer,” Dave Lalande posted on X.

“It’s an abomination that detracts from any excellence that was displayed at this Olympics. They learned nothing from the public pushback towards the opening ceremony,” Dissident West posted on X.

“Closing ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 are underway and they are off to a dark creepy start…. They appear to be doubling down,” Isaac’s Army posted on X.

Closing ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 are underway and they are off to a dark creepy start…. They appear to be doubling down… pic.twitter.com/mGT4AOefaK — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) August 11, 2024

A poster using the name Bionic Zionist noted that “The entire Olympics has been a blasphemous ceremony for Satan. Make no mistake about it… this kind of symbolism is well orchestrated and intentional.”

A poster using the name LaAnn Beverly showed the insincerity of Olympic statements that organizers had not wished to offend anyone.

“Why did they bother to? ‘apologize’ for their opening if they were going to offend God and Christians again with their closing?” she posted on X.

Soooo the #Olympics started with a mockery of The Last Supper … and ends with a Headless Angel… These People are Demonic. This is Evil What a kick in that face to the athletes who trained their whole lives to be here— using their hard work to push their Satanic Agenda pic.twitter.com/6kMQDYwTs9 — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) August 12, 2024

In advance of the event, Olympic ceremonies director Thierry Reboul, said the closing ceremonies had been scrubbed of anything that could give offense, according to the Guardian.

“But they forced us to have to reread the entire show for the ­umpteenth time to be sure that there is no possible misinterpretation, that we are not made to say what we do not want to say,” he said.

