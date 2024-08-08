Six Christians Arrested in Paris for Objecting to Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics continues to spark controversy for its treatment of the Christian world.

After a brazen and insulting opening ceremony mocking Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” with drag queens and unashamed nudity, French authorities are now taking it upon themselves to arrest anyone who dares protest this display.

The Christian Post reports six Christians were arrested in Paris on Monday for riding around the city in a bus displaying a message openly against the ceremonies.

The six are a part of CitizenGO, an advocacy group based out of Madrid.

CitizenGO displayed the message, “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS” on the bus and posted to X information relating to the arrests made via their official account.

The French Police unjustly arrested us! All we did was spread the message “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS!” through text on a bus. There is nothing illegal or wrong about this. This is clearly anti-Christian persecution from French authorities @prefpolice. Please spread this news… https://t.co/Rbqd6EhqUO pic.twitter.com/fyK1PSan4e — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 7, 2024

Footage above shows the bus being taken away via police escort while CitizenGO correctly stated, “This is clearly anti-Christian persecution from French authorities.”

One member of CitizenGO commented on the situation from inside a police van.

“They found some kind of reason why we cannot have this van over here,” the member said. “This seems like it’s obviously about the message.

“It seems like it’s an ideological attack against CitizenGO.”

In a post from Tuesday, CitizenGO founder Ignacio Arsuaga made a lengthy statement about the situation providing a timeline of events and a statement by the organization’s lawyer.

🚨 Press Release

HANDCUFFED BY THE FRENCH POLICE FOR THE CITIZENGO BUS: “STOP THE ATTACK ON CHRISTIANS” 6 campaigners were forced to spend the night in jail for “demonstrating without the approval of the French government” against the Olympic Games mockery of Christianity. On… pic.twitter.com/K9OFC1MaWZ — Ignacio Arsuaga (@iarsuaga) August 7, 2024

The Christian Post reported that Arsuaga has not provided evidence that this action was the result of a French prosecutor directed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite some of the specifics being unsubstantiated at this time, his message should still resonate deeply with fellow Christians.

“This incident underscores the need for citizen action in defending life, family, and freedom against political and ideological persecution. United, we can confront such injustices and safeguard our fundamental rights,” he explained.

It seems that the French did not do enough in spitting in Christian‘s faces, but now also wish to suppress their ability to speak on the matter.

CitizenGO deserves commending, stating of the situation, “this is anti-Christian political and ideological persecution.”

As they put it in another X post of the French government, “They are tyrannical, anti-Christian bullies.”

These six did not take to the streets to loot, destroy, or inflict pain. Yet, they did not let the Olympics message go unchallenged.

Their actions were peaceful, but bold in saying we must stand up for Christ.

Blatant mockery and insults of Christian doctrine should not be accepted as the norm.

