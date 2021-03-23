Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Dead at 22 After Being Struck by Lightning While Training

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 23, 2021 at 4:38pm
Mewe Share P Share

Katherine Diaz from El Salvador had been surfing since she was 9. An accomplished athlete, the 22-year-old had been eyeing the Tokyo Olympics and was looking forward to competing in the qualifier set to take place in El Salvador at the end of May.

Diaz was also a well-known chef and restaurant owner. Tragically, the successful young woman died on Friday as the result of a freak accident while training.

Diaz was at El Tunco beach meeting a friend when she was struck by lightning. Locals said no storm had been predicted and the sunny weather changed without warning.

Diaz’s uncle, Beto Diaz, was there with her and saw the tragedy as it took place.

TRENDING: GOP Rep Reveals Getting Fined for Evading Pelosi's Metal Detectors Was Part of His Plan, Because Now He Gets to Take Her to Federal Court

“Upon reaching the beach, Katherine met a German friend, who was also going surfing at the time,” Beto told local outlet Cancha, according to People. “Katherine approached to hug her, as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard.

“She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me. Katherine passed away instantly.”

According to the Associated Press, attempts were made to revive the surfer but they were unsuccessful.

“Katherine was a girl full of energy, with a free spirit who made each day feel worthwhile,” Erika, Katherine’s sister, told Cancha. “Unfortunately it left us.

“She died doing what she liked the most, on her favorite wave at the mouth.”

“Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport,” the International Surfing Association tweeted on Saturday. “She excelled at the int’l competition level, representing her country with pride at both the World Surfing Games and ISA World Jr Surfing Championship.”

To honor the late surfer and Olympic hopeful, fellow surfers planned a paddle out in her honor on Tuesday.

RELATED: Country Star Dies at 33 After Rollover Car Crash

“Family, friends and foreign surfers pay tribute this afternoon to Katherine Diaz, who died a few days ago after being struck by lightning,” INDES El Salvador posted on Facebook.

“White flowers, white shirts and many surfboards, prevail during the development of the “Paddle Out” tribute in El Tunco Beach, La Libertad.”

An appropriate tribute to a young woman who loved the ocean and certainly would have made an even bigger mark on it if she hadn’t been taken away so soon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Olympic Surfing Hopeful Dead at 22 After Being Struck by Lightning While Training
Country Star Dies at 33 After Rollover Car Crash
Family Accidentally Sells Treasured Heirloom After Grandmother's Death, Now Pleading with Public to Help Find It
Man Loses $1,178,746 Lottery Ticket While Running Errands, Retraces Steps to Find It in Parking Lot
Man Allegedly Carries Daughter Into Elephant Enclosure at Zoo, Drops Her While Escaping Charging Animal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×