Omarosa Returns to Reality TV, Immediately Turns on Trump

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told a co-star in the new season of CBS’ reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” that she was “haunted” by President Donald Trump’s tweets.

In a teaser for the upcoming season, Newman, who got her start in reality TV on NBC’s “The Apprentice,” then hosted by Trump, explained that accepting a White House position was about the duty to her country, not about working for Trump.

“I felt like it was a call to duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Newman told fellow Big Brother contestant Ross Mathews.

“That makes sense,” Mathews said.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” Newman said, “like what is he going to tweet next?”

Newman left the White House in December, but the reason for her departure was unclear.

Trump thanked her in a tweet and wished her continued success.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Newman said she tried to counsel Trump to take a more tactful approach on Twitter, but that she was stopped by other people in the west wing.

“I tried to be that person, and then all the people around him attacked me. It was like, keep her away from him, don’t give her access, don’t let her talk to him,” she said.

In reference to Trump’s behavior, Mathews asked Newman, “Should we be worried?”

“Because we are worried, but I need you to say ‘no, it’s going to be OK,’” he added.

“No, it’s not going to be OK. It’s not” Newman said.

The CBS reality show brings together celebrities to live in a house with 100 microphones and 87 cameras, and a cast member is voted out of the house each week.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

