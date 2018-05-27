SECTIONS
Politics
Print

On Memorial Day Weekend, NYU Scholar Compares National Anthem to Nazi Salute

By Rob Shimshock
May 27, 2018 at 4:59pm

Print

A New York University scholar and former “white genocide” professor compared the American national anthem to the Nazi salute Friday.

Former Drexel University professor and current NYU scholar-in-residence George Ciccariello-Maher made the analogy in a tweet that received thousands of shares.

The scholar posted a photo of an article describing Germany’s 1934 ban of a football club after its members failed to give a Nazi salute at a game against a French team.

Do you think the professor's comparison makes sense?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The German team did not salute after threats that they would not be paid and that the French would not play if they did so because unspecified parties were concerned that the Nazi salute would cause the crowd to riot.

TRENDING: House Not Done with Clinton Email Probe, Schedules 3 FBI Interviews

Ciccariello-Maher implicitly compared this incident to the NFL’s new mandate that its players must either stand or remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

Many who responded had problems with the comparison.

Ciccariello-Maher previously made headlines for tweeting “all I want for Christmas is white genocide” and for blaming the Las Vegas massacre on white supremacist patriarchy.

“Lol nah,” Ciccariello-Maher told The Daily Caller News Foundation when reached for comment.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Colleges and Universities, Liberals, National Anthem, Nazi Germany, New York City NYC

By: Rob Shimshock on May 27, 2018 at 4:59pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

george hw bush

Breaking: George H. W. Bush Rushed To Hospital

Scott Kelnhofer

Nancy_Pelosi

Pelosi Facing Heat After Fumbling NFL Anthem Protest Question

Chris Agee

Fox Host Calls Trey Gowdy a ‘Phony’ Who has ‘Never Done Anything’

Jack Davis

White House Responds After ‘Elitist’ DeNiro Bans Trump From Restaurants

Jack Davis

vladimir putin

Putin Announces Plan To Step Down from Presidency

Rebekah Baker

Trump Frees American Prisoner Held in Captivity for 2 Years

Joshua Gill

Southern Baptist Denomination Cuts Ties With DC Baptists Over Homosexuality

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

Recently Posted