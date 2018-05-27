On Memorial Day Weekend, NYU Scholar Compares National Anthem to Nazi Salute

A New York University scholar and former “white genocide” professor compared the American national anthem to the Nazi salute Friday.

Former Drexel University professor and current NYU scholar-in-residence George Ciccariello-Maher made the analogy in a tweet that received thousands of shares.

The scholar posted a photo of an article describing Germany’s 1934 ban of a football club after its members failed to give a Nazi salute at a game against a French team.

The German team did not salute after threats that they would not be paid and that the French would not play if they did so because unspecified parties were concerned that the Nazi salute would cause the crowd to riot.

Ciccariello-Maher implicitly compared this incident to the NFL’s new mandate that its players must either stand or remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

Many who responded had problems with the comparison.

Protesting the national anthem of a free country you inhabit on live tv is extremely different than this. Don’t be stupid. The protests cost the NFL money. It was a financial move on behalf of the league. If they cared about the political side they wouldn’t stopped it much sooner — Jacob Marshall (@twentydash7) May 26, 2018

Hold up, I favor the side of the ones who knelt, but equating the pledge of allegiance to a nazi salute is ridiculous. — Sean Smith (@snsmth) May 26, 2018

1: Playing in France, not Germany.

2: Salute was a party symbol, not a historic national symbol.

3: Germans would have been effectively fined if they DID do it.

4: Wasn't a protest.

5: Godwin's Law.

6: False Equivalence.

7: OP is no better than @realDonaldTrump or Russian Trolls. — Greg Bulmash💨 (@YiddishNinja) May 25, 2018

Branding pro tip, if you want people to take the protests seriously don't equate the NFL and Nazi Germany — Kurt Schenher (@KurtSchenher) May 27, 2018

Ciccariello-Maher previously made headlines for tweeting “all I want for Christmas is white genocide” and for blaming the Las Vegas massacre on white supremacist patriarchy.

“Lol nah,” Ciccariello-Maher told The Daily Caller News Foundation when reached for comment.

