Share
News
Sports

In One Impressive Play, Young Baseball Player Robs Opposing Team of Home Run

 By Bryan Chai  June 30, 2023 at 10:41am
Share

When you see an amazing, home run-robbing, self-sacrificing catch in MLB, you know that part of the motivation behind such a play is the exorbitant check the player is about to receive.

When you see that kind of play in the amateur ranks? It can only be for the love of the game.

And, boy, does University of Central Florida baseball player Jack Porter love the game.

Porter, a sophomore utility player for the UCF Knights, went viral on Thursday for robbing a home run in a Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League game.

You can watch the jaw-dropping play for yourself below:

Trending:
SCOTUS Rules on $400B Student Debt Cancellation Plan, It's Bad News for Biden

Ouch. Did any part of Porter’s 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame not hit something?

And the above video is slowed down to show what happened. Imagine seeing the insane play live. Or imagine being the other team and witnessing Porter tumble over the fence — only to see him lift the ball securely over his head.

Do you think Porter's play should've been No. 1?

Porter, who is clearly working on keeping his skills sharp despite the college baseball season being over, plays for the Lima Locos in Ohio.

Despite the relative anonymity of the Locos, it’s pretty easy to see why the video went viral. That sort of spectacular catch requires a special blend of heart, fearlessness and passion.

Of course, defense isn’t Porter’s only strength.

The young man showed a penchant for making big plays at the high school level as well.

Here’s Porter ripping off the game-winning hit at an invitational for top baseball prospects in 2021:

Related:
Baseball Player Electrifies Crowd with Incredible National Anthem Performance, Then Has a Huge Game

Here’s another clip of Porter just on fire at the plate:

Porter’s heroics in the summer league earned him a little slice of fame beyond Twitter virality, as he was featured on ESPN’s flagship program, “SportsCenter,” in its daily “Top 10 Plays” segment.


Now, the No. 1 play on Thursday was actually a mundane out in an MLB game, the caveat being that the out secured Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

Did Porter’s incredible catch deserve to be placed over a routine — but historic — play? That’s for fans to decide.

For Porter, making the Top 10 list doing something he so clearly loves was probably reward enough.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




In One Impressive Play, Young Baseball Player Robs Opposing Team of Home Run
Offensive New Term for 'Vagina' Has Been Issued to Avoid 'Distressing' Trans Patients Who Lack Them
Whoopi Has Meltdown Over Supreme Court Decision, 'The View' Hosts Then Start Targeting White Women
Biden Admin Launches LGBT 'Toolkit' for Schools That Includes Some Alarming Instructions
Tucker Carlson's Next Move Reportedly Revealed - And It's Way Bigger Than His Twitter Show
See more...

Conversation