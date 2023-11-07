The alleged manifesto of the trans person who killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in March was finally released Monday, no thanks to law enforcement, local government and the FBI who all seemed bent on keeping it from the public.

And it may not be all they are hiding.

It took a podcaster to reveal the details of the deranged mind of the racist killer Audrey Hale, who, according to her purported journal, targeted students because they were “cr***s” and “little fa***s w/ your white privileges” and “weaka*** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair.”

Instead of putting out a statement condemning racism and anti-Christian bigotry, which would have been the first act of law enforcement and local government had it been any other group specifically targeted, the police department’s focus is now on who released the pages.

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell called for an investigation on the alleged pages of the journal.

Chief of Police John Drake said he was concerned for the families of the victims, saying in a statement, “I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter. This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible. This action showed a total disregard for Covenant families, as well as the court system, which has control of the shooter’s journals at the present time due to litigation filed earlier this year.”

🚨Newly elected Progressive Mayor of Nashville opens investigation into leak of Trans Terrorist Manifesto Notice how he doesn’t go after the Trans Terrorist No, he goes after the people exposing this terrorist’s Woke ideology We are battling true evilhttps://t.co/WUBMK4Qd1U — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 6, 2023

Attorney David Raybin, who represents the shooters’ family, said that he and the family of Audrey Hale “have never seen the so-called manifesto,” which is extremely strange, NBC reported.

If the manifesto and its writings are being investigated by the police, wouldn’t it be normal for law enforcement to ask the shooter’s parents to look through it for any correlation with events in her life that might have contributed to the incident?

But the alleged pages released by Crowder tell us there’s even more to the story.

According to the journal, Hale purportedly wrote a detailed timeline of her activities on the day of the attack on a page titled “DEATH DAY.”

The timeline went through what time she planned to wake up, get dressed, have breakfast, test her knife and gear up and set up her guns.

Warning: The content of this post may be considered offensive by some people.

At 11:20 a.m., according to the journal, Hale was to make a 10-minute video.

Facebook Already Censoring Nashville Shooter’s Alleged Manifesto for Violating ‘Community Standards’ via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/3Z3laejXQM — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 7, 2023

Since it seems like Hale went through the timeline to the T, the question is… where is the video?

Why has no such video even been mentioned by law enforcement or the FBI?

Audrey Hale wrote in her antiwhite manifesto that she recorded a video before the killings The FBI has never even mentioned anything about this Release the video — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2023

The public has a right to know if such a video exists, and the contents of it, if it does.

The George Floyd video was played on repeat by every news channel for months when it happened and no one seemed to care about the feelings of the family concerned even though it showed actual footage of the event.

Hiding the truth does not help prevent further attacks and only increases mistrust about governmental motivations, especially when it comes to certain protected groups.

The public has a right to know what happened at that school and why six innocent people are dead.

