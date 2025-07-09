Everyone suddenly wants to be in President Donald Trump’s orbit, it seems.

On Tuesday, FIFA — the global governing body of soccer — confirmed it has opened a new office in New York City.

But it’s not just anywhere in the city or state of New York.

According to Politico Europe, the organization chose to set up its new U.S. base inside Trump Tower on 5th Avenue.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly met with President Trump during the move-in process.

The meeting took place at some point last month, according to Politico.

The outlet reported, “The move comes a year ahead of the men’s World Cup — which is being hosted across North America — and a year after FIFA opened an office in Miami. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino on Tuesday thanked Trump, whom he described as ‘a big fan of soccer,’ as well as the president’s son, Eric, for their ‘big support.'”

Trump has long had ties to the sports world, and his return to the White House appears to have made him an appealing figure in the world of competition once again.

Reuters reported that Infantino confirmed that Trump would be present for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final. The tournament will be held in the U.S. for the first time next summer.

“I’ll be going to the game,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Reuters further reported, “Sunday’s Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium will be a preview of next year’s championship match, with the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants also hosting the 2026 finale.”

It is not yet clear how long FIFA intends to keep its offices in Trump Tower. But the choice of address speaks volumes.

With President Trump once again at the center of the world’s affairs, some of its most powerful institutions seem eager to move closer to him.

The Trump Tower location, symbolic and central, seems to make a statement.

Politico noted that the organization already has a base in Miami and has been preparing for the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host.

FIFA did not issue an official statement about the move, and Trump’s team did not respond to a request for comment, Politico reported.

