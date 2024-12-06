Photos: Ivanka Cuts Classically Elegant Figure While Playing Key Role in FIFA Club World Cup Kickoff

A month after Americans voted to return her father to the White House, Ivanka Trump signaled the return of the Trump family to the world celebrity spotlight.

President-elect Donald Trump was present via a pre-recorded message, but his elder daughter was on the stage Thursday in Miami for the lottery draw of the 2025 Club World Cup soccer tournament, which will be played in the United States.

And as usual, she brought it off with class.

Ivanka Trump stuns at Club World Cup draw as Donald delivers verdict on son Barron’s soccer skills https://t.co/FjqBkrYcKg pic.twitter.com/8pNYJB2Kri — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 5, 2024

Accompanied by her 11-year-old son Theodore, Ivanka was on stage with Cuban-American entertainer Gloria Estafan for the drawing, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“The 43-year-old cut an elegant figure in a pale blue and white striped scoop-necked sundress, cinched at the waist by a white belt,” the Daily Mail reported.

Ivanka Trump stuns at Club World Cup draw as Donald makes appearance

https://t.co/WC3axDSuOZ — thaiparampil (@thaiparampil) December 6, 2024

The Club World Cup tournament is made up of 32 teams from soccer leagues around the world. (The World Cup tournament, of national teams, is a separate competition, but will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.)

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to big moments in the spotlight, of course. She was the speaker who introduced her father to the 2016 Republican National Convention prior to his first run for the presidency (and sold out the dress she’d designed and wore for the occasion, as the New York Post reported).

She was a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump’s first term. Her husband, Jared Kushner, helped negotiate the Abraham Accords, actual concrete steps toward peace between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the Middle East.

(Jared’s father, Charles Kushner, is a businessman who served prison time in 2005 and 2006 for tax evasion, but was pardoned by then-President Trump in 2020. He has been nominated as ambassador to France in the next Trump administration.)

Throughout the storm of her father’s political career — and the incessant attacks of the political left and its squadrons in the establishment media and deranged elements on the internet — she has been stolidly supportive, like her siblings.

Whatever the Trump critics might claim, the business and personal lives of Trump’s children are sterling successes compared to the wretches Joe and Jill Biden have raised.

No sane American thinks of the drug-addled, prostitute-patronizing son and international “big guy” bagman Hunter (now reportedly in recovery and newly pardoned by his father) or deeply troubled daugher Ashley as role models for the nation’s youth.

Donald Trump was also present by proxy at Thursday’s drawing in Miami, the Daily Mail reported, appearing in a recorded message that lauded the Club World Cup tournament as well as Gianni Infantino, the president of the international soccer ruling body known as FIFA.

“The event is going to be incredible. I will try and be there if I can, I would, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said, according to the Daily Mail.

“But I just want to say you’re led by a man named Gianni, I just know him as Gianni and he’s a winner and he’s the president and I’m the president.

“We’ve known each other a long time and I’m so honored to have this kind of relationship because soccer is going through the roof as everybody knows.”

