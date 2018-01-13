The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

One Year After Trump, Midwest Democrats Are Still in Full Panic Mode

By Thomas Phippen
January 13, 2018 at 9:46am

Print

A group of Democratic politicians from Midwestern states is calling on the party to change or face a minority for years to come.

“The number of Democrats holding office across the nation is at its lowest point since the 1920s and the decline has been especially severe in rural America,” Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat, wrote in a new report.

After years of dominance in state and local offices, eight Midwestern states turned solidly red around the time of President Donald Trump’s defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Democrats have lost their authority.

“Hope from the Heartland: How Democrats Can Better Serve the Midwest by Bringing Rural, Working Class Wisdom to Washington,” a report compiled by Cher PAC, an organization for Bustos, offers suggestions for how Democrats could accomplish such a feat.

Busto’s report includes interviews with 72 Democratic politicians from “the Heartland” — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin — who have won local and statewide elections despite the GOP sweep of the rural Midwest.

TRENDING: Democrat Governor Pushes Massive Billion Dollar Climate Tax

At the national level, Midwestern Democrats appear to be doing fine: 10 of the 16 U.S. senators from heartland states are Democratic, but the report warns that after 2016, “the rural vote in states like Missouri, Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana will be critical in determining whether Democrats hold those seats.”

To regain influence in the Midwest in 2018 and beyond, Democrats must change their messaging, focus on jobs and the economy, reach out to Midwestern voters more and adapt campaigns to rural America, Bustos, who is up for reelection in 2018, says in the report.

One of the big problems is that Democrats seem to be most interested in national identity politics driven by urban centers than reflecting values of voters in rural areas.

“We say we’re diverse and tolerant, but we’re really not tolerant of certain groups,” said former Democratic Indiana state Rep. Dennie Oxley, according to the report.

“The Democratic brand is hugely damaged, and it’s going to take a while to bring it back,” Illinois state Rep. Jerry Costello Jr., also a Democrat, said.

“Democrats in southern Illinois have been more identified by bathrooms than by putting people back to work.”

One Twitter user echoed these sentiments.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee Mocks ‘Nancy Schmancy’: So Fancy She’d Put Caviar on a Five Guys Burger

The big policy areas Democrats should focus on to attract rural voters to, or back to, the Democrats are infrastructure, education, small business, economic and national, agriculture, and reducing government waste, according to the report.

“If we don’t get this right in the next two cycles, we’re done,” Robin Johnson, a consultant and adviser to Bustos told Politico, adding that the report is “a cold reality check.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Democrats, politics, The Economy, voting

By: Thomas Phippen on January 13, 2018 at 9:46am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Court Rules Against Amish Family’s Religious Beliefs, Orders Them to Use Electricity

Erin Coates

Sarah_Sanders,_Jim_Acosta

Sarah Sanders Just Crushed CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘Your Numbers Would Be Higher’ If Trump Watched

Jonathan Pincus

Broke California Looking to Take Money from the Pockets of Retired State Workers

Joe Setyon

Seal,_Oprah_Winfrey

Singer Seal Trashes Oprah’s Hypocritical Golden Globes Speech

Erin Coates

Janice Dean

Janice Dean Ridiculed For Size of Legs, Lets Vicious Viewers in on a Secret

Ryan Pickrell

Kim John Un

Right After Peace Talks Begin With South, North Korea Issues Sudden Demand

Jason Hopkins

Terry McAuliffe, donald Trump

Dem VA Governor: If Trump Came Near Me, You’d ‘Have to Pick Him up off the Floor’

Joe Setyon

President Trump Abruptly Cancels London Visit

Recently Posted