Commentary
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Oops: Leader of Anti-ICE Church Invasion Just Made Prosecutors' Job a Lot Easier

 By Randy DeSoto  January 19, 2026 at 4:16pm
Nekima Levy Armstrong — an alleged organizer of an invasion of a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations — did some of the Trump Justice Department’s work for them by posting the names of those involved in the incident on social media.

Video of the protest that Armstrong posted Sunday to her Facebook page showed a group of people disrupting a worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, chanting “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

Armstrong leads the local grassroots civil rights organization Racial Justice Network, according to ABC News.

In a caption to her Facebook post, she wrote, “Friends, Here is a clip of our demonstration this morning at Cities Church in St. Paul. David Easterwood is a Pastor at this church and the Acting Field Director for the ICE office in St. Paul. It’s time for judgment to begin, and it will begin in the House of God!!!”

“Thank you to all of the activists who showed up + independent journalists Georgia Fort, Don Lemon, DawokeFarmer2, Brixton Hughes. Special thanks to Monique Cullars Doty, Chauntyll Allen, Satara Strong-Allen for co-organizing this mission from Black Lives Matter Minnesota & Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, along with Racial Justice Network.”

ABC News noted that the assistant pastor, David Easterwood, who leads a local ICE field office, was not overseeing Sunday’s worship service, and it was not even clear he was present at the church during the incident.

Cities Church pastor Jonathan Parnell told former CNN host Don Lemon during the protest that it was “shameful.”

“This is unacceptable… It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” he said.

Lemon countered, “There’s a Constitution with freedom of speech and freedom to assemble in protest.”

“We’re here to worship Jesus, because that’s the hope of these cities, that’s the hope of the world, is Jesus Christ,” Parnell responded.

If Lemon knew his Constitution, he would realize that it protects the freedom of religion.

How does interrupting a church service, where people are engaged in the First Amendment right to freely exercise their religion, equate to protected activity?

It does not.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Sunday, “President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship. The Department of Justice has launched a full investigation into the despicable incident that took place earlier today at a church in Minnesota.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi affirmed, “I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law.”

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon laid out on Monday during an interview with conservative podcast host Benny Johnson the charges the protesters may face.

“We will pursue charges in this case,” she confirmed. “Exactly what they are, I’m not going to flag, but the FACE Act has been mentioned as one of the predicates there.”

The FACE Act, in addition to protecting abortion clinics, makes it a crime to “intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.”

Dhillon also cited the Ku Klux Klan Act, which makes it illegal “to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens,” she said.

“Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time,” the Justice Department official concluded.

So it would appear Nekima Levy Armstrong would have been well-served to consult the law before organizing a “protest” in the middle of a church service. And now she’s helped the Justice Department in rounding up those who were stupid enough to join her.

