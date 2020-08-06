SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Oops: Tourist Breaks Toes off 200-Year-Old Statue While Posing for Photo

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 6, 2020 at 7:40am
P Share Print

Museums are wonderful places full of beauty and history. Even from a young age, many of us are taught to look, but not touch. Some teachers and parents even train their kids to lace their fingers behind their backs to fend off the temptation.

But then there are those who like to get up close and personal. On Friday, one tourist got a little too up close and personal with a statue at the Gipsoteca Museum in Possagno, Italy.

The 200-year-old statue, Antonio Canova’s “Paolina Bonaparte,” is a plaster cast model. The subsequent marble statue is in Rome.

Plaster is not nearly as durable as marble, but that didn’t seem to put off the 50-year-old Austrian tourist who almost certainly knew better than to cozy up with the museum’s inhabitants.

TRENDING: Detroit Police Chief Offers Simple Explanation on Why Mob Hasn't Taken Over: 'We Don't Retreat Here'

According to what police told CNN, the man sat on the base of the statue and “sprawled over the statue” while a woman with him took his photo.

In the process, however, the tourist accidentally hit the statue’s toes, breaking off three of them.

Without saying a word, the couple left, and the damage only became apparent when a room guard caught on and notified the authorities.

Vittorio Sgarbi, the president of the Antonio Canova Foundation, posted on social media calling for swift action.

“I ask for clarity and penalty to the police and the judiciary,” he wrote in a translated post, “… identifying with security tools the unconscious vandal, and not allowing him to go unpunished and return home. The scar in Canova is unacceptable.”

The security camera caught it all, showing the man lying on the statue, breaking off the toes and then quickly moving off once he realized what had happened.

In an odd turn of events, the man may never have been identified if it hadn’t been for the coronavirus. As a safety measure, the museum had all guests list their names and contact information upon entry in case an outbreak occurred.

RELATED: Rare 1776 Continental Dollar Purchased for Less Than $1 at Flea Market Actually Worth Nearly $100K

The wife had apparently written in her name and her husband’s, and when she was contacted she broke down in tears and confessed that it was her husband who had done the damage.

The man called his faux pas a “stupid move,” and a Treviso court is currently deciding whether to press charges.

“We reiterate that our heritage must be protected,” the museum posted on Facebook. “[A]dopting responsible behavior within the Museum while respecting the works and goods preserved in it is not only a civic duty, but a sign of respect for what our history and culture testifies and that must be proudly handed down to future generations.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Oops: Tourist Breaks Toes off 200-Year-Old Statue While Posing for Photo
Dog at Rescue Center Reportedly Saves Female Volunteer from Near Abduction
Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Big News: 'Fixer Upper' Is Back, but with 1 Major Change
Actor Reni Santoni Dead at Age 81: 'Another Great One Is Gone'
Suze Orman Undergoes Surgery To Remove Tumor: It Had To 'Come Out Immediately'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×