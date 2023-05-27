Op-Ed: Red States Can Hold the Line Against Nation-Destroying Ideology - Here's What They Need to Do (Part 2)

Read Part 1 of the writer’s proposal for how red states can save America.

11. The state shall end the teaching of racist theories, including critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” — which is a baseless, ahistorical and polemical attack on the nation and its history that deliberately demeans its founding principles and is considered inaccurate by respected historians and intellectuals on both sides of the political spectrum — and other anti-American propaganda of any kind in any publicly funded schools, universities or colleges.

12. The state shall defund schools, libraries, and school and college boards that indoctrinate students in leftist theories of gender.

The state shall end all funding for the LGBT agenda, including “Pride” month, drag queen story hours and any other such programs that groom or sexualize children in any way. This will include all initiatives that seek to undermine the foundational knowledge of the biological reality of the two sexes, the traditional roles, values and qualities of the two sexes, and the traditional understanding of marriage as the union of a man and woman. The state shall outlaw all “gender transition” treatments for children.

13. The state shall promote a voucher program that provides families with the resources to select the best schools for their children and to leave the public school system, if they so choose.

The state will support the right of parents to involve themselves in the education of their children, including being aware of the curricula, books, videos, films, clubs and methods used at schools by teachers and other officials. Parents and guardians shall have the right to interact with teachers and other school administrators at school board and other meetings, including the right to challenge any items or tools when appropriate.

The state shall encourage schools to foster and cultivate patriotism, assimilation, civics, nationalism, love of country, knowledge and appreciation of our unique history, and loyalty to America and our founding principles. It shall promote the transmission of knowledge of Western civilization, its remarkable achievements, including the most advanced science, technology, medicine, music, art and literature, and its emphasis on freedom, human rights and democracy, culminating in the formation of our own nation.

In that vein, the state will support reinstituting school prayer and the teaching of the Bible and biblical values, and promote and incentivize traditional marriage, two-parent nuclear families, classical education and the pursuit of truth, goodness and beauty. This is encouraged with an appreciation and understanding that it is upon this foundation of traditional marriage, the nuclear family, faith, and civic virtue that American and Western civilization are based.

14. The state shall treat each citizen as equal before the law, regardless of race, creed, national origin, religion, sex or sexual orientation.

There shall be no consideration of race, creed, national origin, religion, sex or sexual orientation in matters of law enforcement, criminal or civil justice, government benefits, admissions, hiring, contracts or set-asides. There shall be no quotas or preferential treatment based on race, creed, national origin, religion, sex or sexual orientation.

The state shall maintain high standards and a “color-blind” meritocracy with no regard to so-called “diversity, equity and inclusion,” “social justice” or any program or ideology that divides the people by race, creed, national origin, religion, sex or sexual orientation.

15. The state shall restore the integrity of election laws.

Such measures shall include the following: Eliminate mail-in ballots. Absentee ballots, applied for in advance with explanation and proof of identity for the disabled, military personnel and those living overseas, are acceptable. End same-day registration and motor-voter registration. Ban computer systems. Return to paper ballots, hand-counted.

Limit early voting to two weeks or abolish it altogether, in which case there would be a single Election Day, not “season,” with the day off. Update voter rolls regularly. Eliminate from the rolls all who have left the state or who have died. Abolish “drop boxes.” Require photo ID.

16. The state shall pass legislation directed against any company, advocacy group, sports league, professional or otherwise, and individual athletes or celebrities who threaten to boycott a red state for passing a legitimate law regarding, for example, protecting children and the general public from civilization-destroying ideas and policies such as transgenderism or critical race theory and, of course, ensuring the integrity of our elections.

The state shall not enter into contracts with such entities and shall ban them from receiving future and existing tax breaks, set-asides, anti-trust or other protections, and any further work, business, funding, investments or other dealings with and by the state.

17. The state shall consider banning companies and sports entities that maintain commercial or other relations with the slave empire of China from receiving state contracts, tax breaks, set-asides and the like.

18. Attorneys general and state and district attorneys shall aggressively litigate against leftist, globalist, anti-American corporations, including Big Tech companies and other corporations that infringe on the rights of their state’s citizens through the enforcement of speech codes, censorship, “canceling” individuals who espouse conservative or traditional beliefs, and otherwise prohibiting free and open exchange.

Big Tech companies that deplatform, silence, ban, shadow-ban or demonetize individuals, websites or groups for expressing opinions they disapprove of shall be fined, penalized and litigated against. States shall regulate such entities as utilities, no different from phone companies, and pursue punitive actions when they deny access to their platforms or curate content for political reasons.

The state will not support, engage in business with, give favorable tax treatment to or invest state funds in corporations that promote leftist, anti-family, anti-Christian, anti-American ideologies, or that promote or invest based on ESG (environment, social and governance) parameters.

The piece will continue on Sunday in Part 3.

