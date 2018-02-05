The Outfit Melania Trump Wore for the Super Bowl Showed Which Team She Was Rooting For

First lady Melania Trump has a way of stealing the spotlight that is unrivaled, and on Super Bowl Sunday she managed to take the spotlight away from the biggest stage in sports with one simple outfit.

On Sunday, the first lady and husband President Donald Trump celebrated the big game with a private party at the Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The pair began the night by watching a performance from the Florida Atlantic Marching Owls and the university’s cheer team.

But amid the marching band’s performance and the big game, the first lady managed to stand out with an outfit selection that stated loud and clear who she wanted to see take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In an apparent ode to New England’s own, Melania Trump was seen sporting a red white and blue jacket with white pants.

It is no secret that the president is a big fan of the New England Patriots and it appears Melania Trump is as well.

According to PopSugar, the Patriot-themed bomber jacket is a leather-trimmed Amiri design that sells for $2,100.

Along with the jacket, the first lady sported white jeans and Christian Louboutin pumps, PopSugar reported.

Before the 52nd Super Bowl kicked off, the president commemorated active service members overseas who were unable to watch the event with their families while also urging spectators and athletes to stand for the national anthem, as reported by The Daily Caller.

“As many Americans come together to watch the Super Bowl, Melania and I extend our greetings and appreciation for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces,” Trump said in a statement. “Though many of our Nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers.

“We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

“We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday,” the statement continued. “May God bless and protect our troops, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

The Philadelphia Eagles went on to defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth contest.

After the game, Trump congratulated the Eagles on the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!” the president wrote Sunday.

