Outgoing Republican Scott Walker Signs Legislation That Could Curb His Democrat Successor’s Power

Outgoing Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed legislation Friday that will weaken the power of the state executive when his Democratic successor, Tony Evers, takes office.

Despite protests at the state Capitol, state Republican lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will reduce the powers of both the incoming governor and incoming attorney general, reported NBC News.

“Despite all the hype and hysteria out there, these bills do nothing to fundamentally diminish executive authority,” Walker said in a statement Friday, according to CNN. “The bottom line is the new governor will continue to be one of the most powerful chief executives in the country.

“My criteria when evaluating these bills were simple: Do they improve transparency? Do they increase accountability? Do they affirm stability? And do they protect the taxpayers?

“The answer is yes.”

One of the changes included in the legislation requires the state legislature to give permission to the executive branch to change or waive aspects of public assistance programs, reported CNN. That could make it harder to alter work and drug testing requirements.

Another piece of the legislation lets state lawmakers use attorneys other than the attorney general to challenge state laws.

The legislative package will also make it harder for Wisconsin Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul to withdraw the state from a multistate federal lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

The legislation Walker signed Friday will also limit early voting, reported NBC News.

“I think it’s the wrong message, I think it is an embarrassment for the state and I think we can stop it,” Evers said Sunday, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Democrats are expected to sue over the legislation, reported Politico.

Evers defeated Walker by 1.1 percent in the November midterm election.

Walker had been governor of Wisconsin since 2011.

