US News
Owner of Limo That Crashed and Killed 20 May Have Helped FBI Foil a Terror Plot

By Evie Fordham
at 8:01am
The owner of the limo that crashed and killed 20 people in Schoharie, New York, on Saturday may be a former FBI informant who helped foil a terror plot in 2009.

Prestige Limousine owner Shahed Hussain has “the same name and address as that of a former informant for the FBI who has testified in two prominent terrorism cases,” The New York Times reported.

Hussain could face criminal charges after a limo he owned careened through an intersection and into a parked car, killing all 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians.

State officials are blaming the crash squarely on the vehicle’s condition.

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

New York state police said they believe the owner, a Pakistani immigrant, is currently outside of the United States, reported The Times.

Police have spoken with one of Hussain’s sons, according to a state law enforcement official cited by The Times.

The son is believed to operate the limo company.

New York is seeking a cease-and-desist against the limo company for the duration of the investigation into the accident, reported NEWS10.

The limo company owner is reportedly the same Shahed Hussain who infiltrated a group of four men from Newburgh, New York, when they conspired to blast two New York City synagogues, Fox News reported.

Each of the “Newburgh Four” received 25 years in prison in the operation that was a “textbook example of how a major investigation should be conducted,” said then-Police Commissioner Ray Kelly according to Fox News.

Hussain started working in conjunction with the FBI after he ran into trouble with the law in 2002.

He was charged for making money by helping people illegally obtain driver’s licenses in the Albany area, The Times reported.

The FBI informant was also a key witness for the prosecution in “a 2004 federal sting focusing on a pizzeria owner and an imam at an Albany mosque,” according to The Times.

The limo company owner was known as “Malik” to Arnie Cornett, who manages the hotel in Gansevoort, New York,where Hussain ran the limo company.

“Malik” was also the pseudonym that Hussain the FBI informant used at one point, reported The NYT.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

