Padres Pitcher Arrested, Tased After Allegedly Breaking into Home

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was reportedly tased by a homeowner and eventually arrested by police after allegedly trespassing inside an Arizona home.

The homeowner told Peoria police that a suspect, later identified as Nix, entered his doggie door without permission in the early hours of the morning Sunday, according to a police report obtained by KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

In response, the homeowner kicked the suspect in the face before the suspect got help from a companion.

“Police say another man, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, then reached through the doggie door to pull Nix out of the home,” KNXV reported.

“As the two fled, the homeowner leaned out of the doggie door and deployed his Taser, striking Nix in the back,” the outlet added, citing court records.

Police eventually found the men and arrested them.

Nix and Cosgrove, who pitches in the Padres’ minor league system, were both charged with criminal trespassing for allegedly entering a yard without permission, according to KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

Nix was hit with a second trespassing charge for allegedly entering the house as well.

“In an interview with police, Nix said he believed the home was his but, for a reason he could not explain, he went to the backyard and tried to enter the home through the doggie door — even though Nix said his residence does not have a doggie door,” according to KNSD-TV in San Diego.

The 23-year-old Nix, a native of New York City who previously played for Manhattan College, was a third-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, the New York Post reported.

He debuted in the major leagues in 2018, pitching to a 7.02 earned run average in nine appearances, all of them starts, according to Baseball Reference.

Nix was injured for most of 2019.

He appeared in just six minor league games this past season.

Prior to his arrest, he had made one appearance for the Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League.

Following his arrest, the Padres released a statement saying they are aware of the situation.

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona,” the team said.

The #Padres have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mb2GRGnC7Z — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 10, 2019

“We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s office and local authorities,” the statement added.

“Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

Nix was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

