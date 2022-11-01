Fetterman's Hometown Paper Turns Against Him Due to 'Troubling' Tendency, Endorses Dr. Oz

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, may have been the most surprised of all on Sunday when he received the endorsement of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the hometown newspaper of his Democratic opponent, the state’s current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Following a fair assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of each nominee, the editors of the Post-Gazette concluded, “In a race on which much depends and little is certain, Mehmet Oz has shown he is better equipped to lead and deliver for Pennsylvania.”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses ‘unifier’ Oz over ‘troubling’ Fetterman https://t.co/FLKrM3FAtu pic.twitter.com/RqAVHKvIBD — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2022

The endorsement expressed concern about Fetterman’s “life experience and maturity” — or rather his lack thereof. At the age of 53, he has served one term as the state’s lieutenant governor, which the Post-Gazette noted is “a job with few official responsibilities, aside from serving as acting governor whenever the governor leaves the state. He is the former mayor of Braddock, a borough of 2,000 residents. Although the job paid $150 a month, Mr. Fetterman could make it, in effect, a full-time position because of his family’s support.”

The editors correctly noted, “Mr. Fetterman, despite his hoodies and shorts, has little experience in holding real jobs or facing the problems of working people.”

Although the editorial said nothing about Fetterman’s apparent cognitive injuries from the serious stroke he’d suffered in May, it was critical of his failure to release his medical records.

Fetterman’s refusal to do so “suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people. … If you want privacy, don’t run for public office.”

Surprisingly, the editors raised the issue of an incident that occurred in 2013 during Fetterman’s service as mayor of Braddock. He’d heard gunshots and “pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger.” Although they believe it was “an honest mistake,” they find it “troubling that Mr. Fetterman never apologized for it.”

They were also disturbed that he lied about his position on fracking during the debate with Oz last week.

In contrast, they pointed out Oz’s humble beginnings and his achievement of wealth, fame and success “largely through his own talent and determination.”

They praised Oz for spending “a lot of time in poor urban neighborhoods, talking to people and, most important, listening and learning.” And noted they are “encouraged that Mr. Oz is portraying himself as a unifier who will work with Democrats to get things done for Pennsylvania.”

“Mr. Oz is likable, engaging, extremely smart and a good listener. Yes, he can sound like a smooth-talking salesman, but that may be what it takes to get deals done in Washington,” the endorsement said.

Upon hearing he’d been endorsed by the Post-Gazette, Fox News reported “Oz called the Post-Gazette a ‘fabulous paper’ that would not normally endorse a Republican.”

Fox quoted Oz as saying, “But God bless them … they’ve had enough as well — they’re a big paper in Pittsburgh.”

The Post-Gazette is by no means a conservative publication and in fact, had endorsed the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro over his Republican rival, Doug Mastriano, one week earlier.

As of Tuesday morning, Fetterman is currently ahead of Oz in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. However, the first poll to take place after Fetterman’s disastrous debate performance showed Oz up three points. The result of this race could decide control of the Senate, and it’s importance cannot be overemphasized.

