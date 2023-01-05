Painful to Watch: John Fetterman Looks Completely Lost in First Moments as US Senator

Ditching his signature black hoodie and shorts for a dark gray suit on Tuesday, John Fetterman was sworn in as the junior senator from Pennsylvania. Video recorded at the event showed the newly minted senator frequently looking to his ambitious wife, Gisele, for direction.

When Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated him, Fetterman uttered only a curt thank you and a quick handshake.

In the clip below, Fetterman barely moves or acknowledges what is going on around him. His wife is seen handling the interactions and calling all the shots.

Fetterman doesn’t even know what planet he’s on 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WNQrWLoqJn — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 3, 2023

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Fetterman did not speak to reporters and made no public remarks afterward.

No one can actually be surprised by the scene that played out on Tuesday. Fetterman’s suffered a stroke in May 2022.

Following the stroke, Gisele became the driving force behind his campaign. So much so, in fact, that Fox News published an article titled, “Is John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, the ‘de facto candidate’ for Pennsylvania Senate?”

Gisele, according to the report, “has worked to make a name for herself in the Pennsylvania political arena over the last few weeks as she speaks on her husband’s behalf in certain situations.”

During a campaign event in Pittsburgh shortly before the election, President Joe Biden said Gisele is “gonna be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

Knowing Fetterman was in no shape for a debate, his campaign tried desperately to avoid one. Running out of excuses, Fetterman’s team finally agreed to participate in a debate two weeks before the election.

As you may recall, his performance was every bit as disastrous as they had feared. From the moment he uttered his first words during the debate — “Hi. Good night, everybody” — the jig was up.

In case you’ve forgotten just how bad the debate went for Fetterman, Fox News’ Jesse Watters shares the highlights in the video below.

But, stunningly, Fetterman’s inability to communicate didn’t matter to Democratic voters. In fact, money poured into his campaign’s coffers immediately afterward.

He would be the 51st vote for the Biden agenda and that was all that mattered. They were prepared to do whatever was necessary to carry him over the finish line.

And against all odds, they succeeded. The Democrats won their 51st vote and Gisele is probably delighted.

For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it’s not me. pic.twitter.com/eiYz8QAO2K — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 3, 2023

