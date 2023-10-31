Share
Palestinian-Flag-Waving Man Arrested After Alleged 'Hitler' Threat to Jewish US Senator

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2023 at 6:59am
A Las Vegas man has been charged with making threats to a U.S. senator from Nevada.

The office of Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is Jewish, confirmed that she was the target, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

John Anthony Miller, 43, was charged with one count of threatening a federal official due to a stream of voicemails, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

The release said Miller “threatened to assault, kidnap, or murder the United States Senator.”

Miller was arrested on Thursday. He faces a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 17, in an expletive-laced message that called Rosen “unhuman, subhuman, you’re vermin,” the caller suspected of being Miller added, “We’re gonna finish what Hitler started.”

Other profanity-laced calls that day included one that said, “You done picked your side b**** and you done chose evil.”

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you?

The caller then said Rosen was “f***ing evil, b****” and added, “We’re gonna exterminate you,” according to the complaint.

During an Oct. 19 call in which Miller allegedly left his name, the caller said Rosen “lets her own family members kill these Pe-Palestinians in the West Bank. The Christians in the West Bank.”

The caller then said Rosen would “burn in hell” and that “me and Jesus” would urinate on her.

The complaint also mentioned an Oct. 18 incident at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas.

“The individual showed a Court Security Officer (‘CSO’) an identification card that showed that his last name was ‘Miller.’ The CSO asked for a closer look at the identification, and the individual refused to comply. The individual was refused entry into the courthouse,” it said.

“After being refused entry, the individual became agitated and started yelling and shouting profanities, including ‘To kill every last Israeli terror-f***ng-rist’ while walking on Las Vegas  Boulevard,” the complaint said.

The complaint included an image of a man identified as Miller holding a Palestinian flag.

On Oct. 24, Rosen’s office received a call that said, “Watch, b****, [your] whole f***ing family’s in danger, b****,” according to the complaint.

Anti-Semitic incidents in America have increased 388 percent since Oct. 7, when Hamas slaughtered hundreds of civilians in a terrorist attack on Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“Threats against public officials should be taken seriously,” a Rosen representative said in a statement, according to the Review-Journal. “Senator Rosen trusts the U.S. Attorney’s office and federal law enforcement to handle this matter.”

Rosen is among the U.S. lawmakers who have traveled to Israel and shown support for the U.S. ally after the Hamas terror attack.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation