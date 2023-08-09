FBI Kills Man Who Allegedly Made Threats Against Biden, DA Prosecuting Trump

A Utah man who repeatedly wrote on social media about assassinating President Joe Biden and other Democrats was shot and killed Wednesday by the FBI at his home.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson was shot to death at about 6:15 a.m. at his home in Provo, Utah, the FBI said, according to NBC. The incident came hours before Biden arrived in Utah.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased,” the FBI said. No agents were injured. NBC said it was told by a senior administration official that Biden was told about the raid Wednesday morning.

Robertson had an extensive social media history of posts extolling violence against Democrats.

“Perhaps Utah will become famous this week as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist,” he posted to Facebook on Tuesday, according to KFOX-TV.

That came a day after he wrote, “I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 Sniper Rifle. Welcome, Buffoon-in-Chief!”

A criminal complaint against Robertson noted that he has been posting about assassinating figures such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Vice President Kamala Harris and multiple others since at least the fall of 2022, according to a copy of the complaint posted on Newsweek.

A March 2023 post about Bragg triggered closer FBI monitoring, the complaint said.

“I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected,” the complaint said Robertson wrote.

The complaint against Robertson noted that after one posting, the FBI visited him at his home.

“I said it was a dream,” the complaint said Robertson told the agents who visited him.

“We’re done here. Don’t return without a warrant,” the complaint said he told the agents.

Since that time Robertson issued social media postings taunting the FBI in addition to posts about shooting Democrats.

In March he wrote that “the weaponized FBI is coming after a 75-year-old conservative,” according to the complaint.

“To my friends in Federal Bureau of Idiots: I know you’re reading this and you have no idea how close your agents came to ‘bang,'” a post read, according to the complaint. A similar one said the agent came close to “violent eradication.”

”The FBI tried to interfere with my free speech right in my driveway,” one post read, according to the complaint. “My 45ACP was ready to smoke ‘em.”

“Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again,” he posted on July 27.

The complaint noted that in multiple postings showing guns, Robertson said they could exterminate Democrats.

