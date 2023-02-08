Parler Share
Parents Furious as Shocking Video Shows Helpless Teen Brutally Beaten by Multiple Attackers in School Parking Lot

 By Jack Davis  February 8, 2023 at 9:57am
The parents of a California 14-year-old are furious after he was the victim of an after-school beating that took place on the grounds of Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, on Feb. 1.

Angel Payan said he was angry that after his son was kicked and stomped, authorities did not intervene, according to KTLA-TV.

Payan told the Los Angeles Times that his son received no medical attention at the school. He also said he was livid that a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy stationed at the school did not help his son.

The Times noted that the school did not release any statement to parents until this week.

“You may have seen reports about an incident that took place after school in the parking lot at Patriot High School last week. We want to assure you that student safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” the Jurupa Unified School District said in an email Tuesday.

According to KTLA, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement about the beating that read, in part, “The incident was reported after school hours. Therefore, no school resource officers were on campus. It is currently being investigated.”

The Times reported no one had been arrested as of Tuesday.

The video, which has been posted to social media, shows a group of teens hitting and kicking another boy as he’s curled up on the ground.

WARNING: The video below shows graphic violence and may be disturbing for some viewers.



“They’re stomping on his head, my son is on the floor in a fetal position,” Martha Payan, the victim’s mother, said, according to KTLA.

Do schools need better security?

“I see a couple of students … his cousin is trying to get involved to try to separate and they won’t allow him to. One of the individuals comes to him with a knife and tells him if he comes close, then he’s going to get it too,” she said.

“He’s helpless. It’s just heartbreaking because I know that kids, my son, had to go through that with no staff or anyone to help while he was on the floor being stomped on,” Payan said.

Payan said the students involved had been in a dispute with her son over a girl and that he had been threatened on social media.

Angel Payan told KTLA his son suffered a concussion.

“He had a lot of knots in his head. The knots, the impact blows all to his head. His head looked like a cranberry. His nose was all beaten,” the teen’s father told the Times.

The beating victim returned to school Tuesday, Angel Payan said.

“He is somewhat scared. He’s a very tough kid,” Payan said, adding, “As long as he’s with somebody, he don’t feel scared. If he’s alone he’ll start shivering and shaking.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




