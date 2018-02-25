The Western Journal

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

By Grace Carr
February 25, 2018 at 11:53am

A Trinity High School wrestler caused a hullabaloo among their fellow students’ parents in Euless, Texas, after she began taking testosterone, prompting many parents to assert unfairness in her competing against other female athletes not taking hormones.

Trinity senior Mack Beggs is biologically female but started on hormones when she was 15 years old, according to Fox6Now.

Public criticism of Beggs began when a female wrestler’s father filed a lawsuit in 2017 in an attempt to prevent Beggs from competing against other girls, alleging her artificially elevated testosterone levels are not fair.

Beggs has been injecting herself with testosterone shots for roughly three years.

However, she maintains she’s taking a minimal amount her doctor prescribed and therefore should be allowed to compete.

“She’s not built like a girl, and she dominates everyone she wrestles. I mean, all you have to do is watch one of her matches for yourself and go see what everyone’s talking about. It’s not an even competition,” Trinity parent Omar Palomarez told Fox6Now.

Following the lawsuit, Beggs’ monthly hormone intake became public knowledge, which increased Beggs’ critic circle, according to the Star Telegram.

Beggs has made it clear she would rather compete against boys.

But the University Interscholastic League’s high school rules mandate participants compete against persons of the same-sex as is denoted on their birth certificate. “No high school boy shall wrestle against a high school girl and vice versa.

This prohibition is only applicable when the contest is held in Texas or in any other state that sponsors wrestling programs for both boys and girls,” the rules state.

A person wishing to change their gender must get a court order in order to have their birth certificate legally changed to reflect as such. Individuals may also mark “X” on their certificate to denote a neutral gender.

Beggs’s family has been extremely supportive of her transition and of her simultaneous wrestling activities.

“We’re proud of (her) because (she’s) come so far,” Mack’s grandmother, Nancy Beggs, told Fox6Now. “Everything about (her) has changed,” she added.

“You can’t change laws overnight, and we’re going to chase the laws in order for this to be effective in Texas,” Beggs’ mother, Angela McNew, said.

“If you break those barriers and let kids be who they want to be and be in the sports they want to be in, than that starts breaking the walls down.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

