Park Shooting Leaves Age 1 Boy Dead as NYC Violence Continues

Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesPolice ballistic markers stand besides a child's chair and bicycle at a crime scene in Brooklyn where a one year old child was shot and killed on July 13, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 13, 2020 at 11:30am
A 1-year-old boy was killed Sunday night as gun violence surged across New York City.

The child, 22-month-old Davell Gardner, was struck in the abdomen while sitting in his stroller near Raymond Bush Playground in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, according to The New York Times.

Three men were also wounded in the incident, which took place at about 11:30 p.m., when two gunmen approached a group having a cookout, fired at the group and then ran off, police said.

The shooting came on a weekend in which at least 35 people were shot in 28 incidents, according to the Daily News. The victims included two boys, one 12 and one 15, who were wounded in separate incidents — one in Brooklyn and one in Harlem.

Through July 5, 585 shootings have taken place in New York City. At a comparable point last year, there had been 381 shootings.

Police took to social media in the aftermath of Davell’s death.

Have the politicians given NYC over to the criminals?

Residents in the area were also angry, according to WCBS-TV.

“Please put these guns down. We don’t need no more of this,” Tommy Holiday, who lives near the park where Davell was killed, said. “When does this stop? Friday, my nephew was killed in East New York. Today, a 1-year-old baby. When does this stop? This is a shame, this is a 1-year-old baby seen no life yet.”

“It’s ‘O.K. Corral’ in the streets,” he said to KABC-TV. “We talk about what police doing to us, look at what we are doing to ourselves. What does ‘black lives matter’ if you’re killing yourselves.”

Some said elected officials bear a share of the blame.

Community advocate Tony Herbert called for a return of the Anti-Crime Unit of the NYPD, which was dissolved amid Black Lives Matter protests against the police.

“The guns keep going off, and now we have a 1-year-old, and the blood is on the hands of this mayor and the state legislature,” he said to WABC-TV. “They need to raise the mandatory minimum of anybody carrying an illegal firearm to 10 years, and I can guarantee it will reduce this amount of gun violence.”

Herbert said politicians are putting their money in the wrong places.

“Right now, it’s about saving lives. Throwing money to have basketball tournaments or painting damn murals on the street, that’s not going to help us,” he said to KABC-TV.

