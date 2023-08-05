Share
News
Photos of the 17 people killed during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting are displayed in Parkland, Florida. Ballistics experts re-enacted the shooting Friday to gather evidence in a lawsuit against the sheriff's deputy who was at the scene but failed to confront the shooter.
Photos of the 17 people killed during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting are displayed in Parkland, Florida. Ballistics experts re-enacted the shooting Friday to gather evidence in a lawsuit against the sheriff's deputy who was at the scene but failed to confront the shooter. (Saul Martinez / Getty Images)

Parkland School Shooting Re-enacted with Live Gunfire 5 Years After Deadly Massacre

 By Carson Choate  August 5, 2023 at 8:11am
Share

A re-enactment of the 2018 shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was held on Friday, with live ammunition being used to simulate the event.

This came as part of a lawsuit against 60-year-old Scot Peterson, the Broward County deputy who waited outside during the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting.

Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre and 17 others were wounded. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, has been sentenced to life in prison.

On the day of the shooting, Peterson reportedly approached the school building, but backed away and instead called for backup as he waited at an adjoining building for over 40 minutes, according to CBS News.

Peterson’s defense for not rushing into the school was that he couldn’t tell which direction the gunfire was coming from.

Trending:
Dershowitz Told Obama to Pound Sand After Then-POTUS Asked Him to Disinvite Geraldo from 75th Birthday

Prosecutors previously brought criminal charges against him, alleging he ignored his duty to protect the students. He was found not guilty in June.

Several of the victims’ families, however, have argued that Peterson’s lack of action was simply because of cowardice, and are suing him for unspecified damages, CBS reported.

Should investigators be allowed to fire live rounds in the school?

The re-enactment was apparently needed to determine whether Peterson’s defense is valid.

It lasted around five hours and took place behind the chain-link fence that now surrounds the school.

As technicians recorded the event outside the school, ballistics experts simulated the shooting by firing around 140 shots from the same types of guns used by Cruz, according to CNN. They fired the guns into a ballistic trap, according to the report.

The recording has not been publicly released and it’s unclear at this point whether it will be admitted as evidence against Peterson.

Related:
Jason Aldean Fans Furious Concert Resumed After They Were Told to Leave Stormy Outdoor Venue

Just prior to the event, nine members of Congress and some of the victims’ families were allowed to tour the school, which was organized by Florida’s Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Republican Rep. Mario Diaz Balart.


As they walked down the high school’s halls, bloodstains and bullet holes were still visible due to the school being preserved throughout Cruz’ and Peterson’s trials, CNN reported.

With both trials now out of the way, the planned demolition of the school will begin.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Parkland School Shooting Re-enacted with Live Gunfire 5 Years After Deadly Massacre
Jack Smith Forced to Inform Court He Failed to Turn Over All Evidence to Trump Legal Team – Made 'Incorrect Representation'
DeSantis Scores Major Legal Victory Against Disney, Gov Could Blow Up 'Backroom Deals'
Bad News for Newsom: California Exodus Results in $340 Million Tax Revenue Loss Amid $32 Billion Deficit: Study
Hunter Admits in Court That He Made Big Bucks From China – Joe Has Claimed It Never Happened
See more...

Conversation