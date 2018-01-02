The Western Journal

Paul Krugman Has An Interesting Idea For Liberals Looking For a Way to ‘Survive’ the Trump Era

By Erin Coates
January 2, 2018 at 2:57pm

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman offered his solution for liberals who want to “survive” President Donald Trump’s tenure in office.

“If American democracy survives this terrible episode, I vote that we make pink pussy hats the symbol of our delivery from evil,” he wrote in his op-ed column for The New York Times on Christmas.

The opinion piece titled “America is Not Yet Lost” could have been inspired by Poland’s National Anthem “Poland is Not Yet Lost.”

In the article, Krugman referenced the pink pointy hats many women wore last Jan. 21 during the women’s marches. He applauded the participants for “dwarfing the thin crowds at the inauguration” last year.

“Donald Trump has been every bit as horrible as one might have expected,” Krugman wrote. “Yet I’m ending this year with a feeling of hope, because tens of millions of Americans have risen to the occasion.”

He cited the special elections in Virginia and Alabama as proof that anti-Trump crowds could translate into political action.

“What we’ve seen instead is the emergence of a highly energized resistance,” he said.

Krugman also claimed that the Republican Party is “evidently composed entirely of cynical apparatchiks, willing to sell out every principle … as long as their donors get big tax cuts.”

Despite Krugman’s assertion that “conservative media have given up even the pretense of doing real reporting, and become blatant organs of ruling-party propaganda,” studies of the Big Three media coverage show that the liberal media is not doing much better.

A study released in early December by the Media Research Center revealed that more than 90 percent of statements about Trump made on the ABC, NBC and CBS evening broadcasts by reporters and nonpartisan sources in the last three months were negative.

“As the Media Research Center has been documenting all year, the media have approached the Trump presidency with unrelenting hostility,” MRC director of research Rich Noyes wrote in his analysis of the study.

Twitter users responded to Krugman’s article.

“Let’s be clear: America as we know it is still in mortal danger. Republicans still control all the levers of federal power, and never in the course of our nation’s history have we been ruled by people less trustworthy,” he concluded.

