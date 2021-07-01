Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was chosen on Thursday to serve on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, making her the only Republican among the eight representatives chosen by Pelosi.

Cheney released a statement following the announcement that said, “I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

She added, “That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

Cheney also noted her concern about holding people accountable for the events of Jan. 6.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” Cheney said. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.

“Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics,” the congresswoman added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, according to Fox News, “We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee.”

The report also noted Pelosi’s picks included Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee who will also be chair of the new committee.

“Other Democratic members are Reps. Zoe Lofgren, the chair of House Administration Committee; Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, as well as Reps. Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Elaine Luria of Virginia,” Fox reported.

The full committee will include 13 members. The remaining five can be chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

“For somebody to accept committee assignments from Speaker Pelosi — that’s unprecedented,” McCarthy said of the move to add Cheney to the committee.

Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller noted the political nature of Cheney’s selection in a Twitter post following the announcement.

“Things that happen to Members of Congress with 6% hard reelect numbers with Trump voters in their home state/district,” he tweeted.

Things that happen to Members of Congress with 6% hard reelect numbers with Trump voters in their home state/district: “Pelosi taps Liz Cheney for Jan. 6 Commission” https://t.co/aulnmuH0dy — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 1, 2021

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

In May, Trump endorsed New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference. Stefanik would indeed go on to replace Cheney.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump added.

