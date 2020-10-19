Login
Pelosi Points to Election as Reason for 48-Hour Deadline on Stimulus Deal

By Jack Davis
Published October 19, 2020 at 8:54am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given the Trump White House a deadline to agree to a coronavirus relief package if it wants passage before Election Day.

Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been going back and forth over the terms of any deal for weeks. Drew Hamill, Pelosi’s spokesman, tweeted Saturday that progress was taking shape.

“The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 7:40 p.m. by phone tonight for just over an hour. While there was some encouraging news on testing, there remains work to do,” he tweeted.

Later on in a series of tweets, he said that the “virus’ disproportionate impact on communities of color” still needed to be addressed.

Hamill also said that sealing the deal needed to happen in “the next 48 hours” if a bill will be passed before the election, giving the White House a Tuesday deadline.

The size of the House package has been between $1.8 and $2.2 trillion.

Mnuchin and Pelosi are scheduled to talk again Monday afternoon.

During a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Pelosi said the 48-hour deadline was to determine if an agreement would take shape prior to the Nov. 3 election, according to The Hill.

“The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do,” she said. “I’m optimistic because, again, we’ve been back and forth on all of this.”

Pelosi restated her optimism in a letter to House Democrats, according to Politico.

Does America need another coronavirus relief package?

“I am optimistic that we can reach agreement before the election,“ Pelosi wrote. She added that Democrats are “fully prepared to move forward once we reach agreement.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Republican-controlled Senate will take the bill under consideration if Pelosi and the White House can strike a deal.

“If Speaker Pelosi ever lets the House reach a bipartisan agreement with the Administration, the Senate would of course consider it,” he said.

The Senate will vote on its own measure this week, which would provide roughly $1 trillion in aid.


McConnell said Pelosi has been “clinging to far-left demands that are designed to kill any hope of a deal.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
