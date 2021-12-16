Share
News
Lifestyle

Petito Murder Documentary to Air This Week, Only Months After Gabby Initially Reported Missing

 By Grant Atkinson  December 16, 2021 at 3:11pm
Share

Just three months ago, Gabby Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming. On Friday, NBC’s Peacock streaming service will release a documentary detailing her story.

The documentary is titled “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media.”

Petito’s parents and stepparents will be featured in the film, the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Florida, reported Wednesday.

“It was like every parents’ nightmare,” Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said in the trailer. “Just like, in a flash of a second. She’s gone, she’s missing.”



Trending:
Watch: Biden's Trip to Kentucky Goes South as He's Greeted with Shouts of 'Let's Go, Brandon' and 'Pedophile'

In July, Petito and her ex-fiance, Brian Laundrie, left from New York for a four-month trip around the United States. They were traveling in a white van and documenting their travels on social media, CBS News reported.

On Aug. 12, someone witnessed a dispute between Laundrie and Petito and called the police. Officers in Moab, Utah, separated the two for the night but neither was arrested.

The couple posted a video to YouTube titled “Van Life: Beginning Our Van Life Journey” on Aug. 19. It would prove to be their last video together.

Petito was last seen before her death on Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah, CBS News reported. On Aug. 25, she posted her last photo to Instagram.

Will you watch this documentary?

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, by himself. It was not until 10 days later, on Sept. 11, that Petito was reported missing.

After beginning their search for Petito, North Port police declared Laundrie a person of interest on Sept. 15. He too then disappeared, and police began to search for him in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, on Sept. 18.

“That time when we were looking for Gabby was … it’s a blur,” her father, Joe Petito, said in the trailer.

According to CBS News, police found her remains in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Two days later, a coroner ruled her death a homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23, but he would not be found alive. Police discovered his remains in the Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20.

Related:
5 Children Killed in Bouncy Castle Disaster, 4 Others Injured

On Nov. 23, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said Brian’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Many questions remain regarding Petito’s death, and this documentary certainly won’t be able to answer all of them. However, it appears Petito’s family hopes to use the tragedy to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

“Everybody deserves to feel safe at home,” Schmidt said in the trailer. “Everybody deserves to be found that is missing. Everyone.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Petito Murder Documentary to Air This Week, Only Months After Gabby Initially Reported Missing
Maxwell Trial Returns: Judge Shoots Down Another Slimy Request Made by Ghislaine's Defense Attorneys
Poll: 64% of Americans Think the Grinch Would Approve of Biden's Handling of Inflation
Watch: SNL Has Baby Jesus Learn to Twerk While Father Joseph Does 'Pimp Walk'
NFL Caught Red-Handed: Reports Show Donations to Anti-Police Groups
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!