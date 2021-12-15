Share
News
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction on April 21 in Minneapolis.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction on April 21 in Minneapolis. (Minnesota Department of Corrections / Getty Images)

Derek Chauvin Announces Plea to Federal Charges in George Floyd's Death

 By Abby Liebing  December 15, 2021 at 1:21pm
Share

Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

The plea deal means Chauvin will avoid another high-profile trial.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted in April on murder and manslaughter charges after killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck while arresting him on May 25, 2020. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Separate federal charges were also brought against Chauvin. Those were the charges he pleaded guilty to on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of violating Floyd’s civil rights and another count of violating a teenage boy’s rights in a completely separate case, The Associated Press reported.

Trending:
Watch: Things Go Hilariously Wrong When Kamala Harris Attempts to Show How to Charge an Electric Car

Chauvin appeared in federal court in person. He was in handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit, according to the AP.

Chauvin said “Guilty, your honor” to confirm his plea to Judge Paul Magnuson.

The separate charge that was unrelated to Floyd’s death stemmed from a case in which Chauvin had pleaded not guilty in September.

In that case, Chauvin was accused of violating the rights of a 14-year-old boy when he arrested him in 2017. Chauvin was accused of holding the boy by the throat, hitting him in the head with a flashlight and holding his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back.

Should Chauvin have pleaded guilty?

Several members of Floyd’s family, as well as the boy from the 2017 arrest, were present at Wednesday’s plea hearing. Nine people, including family members, also showed up at the hearing to support Chauvin.

The AP reported that as he left the courtroom, Floyd’s brother Philonise said, “It’s a good day for justice.”

After the hearing, Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, called Chauvin a “monster.”

“Had he been held accountable for what he did in 2017 to that minor, George Floyd will still be here,” Williams said. “Today he had a chance to blow kisses and give air hugs to his family. We can’t do that.”

Without the plea deal, Chauvin faced the possibility of a life sentence, NBC News reported.

Related:
Derek Chauvin Just Officially Appealed His Conviction and Sentence, Citing 'Clearly Biased Jurors' and 10 Other Allegations

Federal prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing asked for his sentence to be 20 to 25 years in prison, with five years of supervised probation and an agreement to never work as a police officer again. The federal sentence would be served concurrently with his state sentence.

Magnuson did not set a date for Chauvin’s sentencing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Derek Chauvin Announces Plea to Federal Charges in George Floyd's Death
Irony: Psaki Says Congress' Budget Experts Are Frauds After Biden Calls Them the 'Gold Standard'
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Pay $5.1 Million in Book Profits to State
Biden's America: TSA Makes Historic Admission About 2021 Airport Security, Shows Downfall of US
China and Russia Announce They're Teaming Up in Response to 'Aggressive' Biden Admin Rhetoric
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!