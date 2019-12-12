SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Philip McKeon's Sister Nancy Wrote Touching Tribute Just Weeks Before Actor's Death

By Kim Davis
Published December 12, 2019 at 8:04am
Print

Weeks before Philip McKeon’s death, his sister, Nancy McKeon, posted a heartwarming tribute online wishing her brother a happy birthday.

Nancy McKeon, 53, is well-known for her role as Jo Polniaczek in “The Facts of Life,” which ran from 1979 – 1988.

Her older brother, Philip McKeon, was best known for his child acting role as Tommy Hyatt on the sitcom “Alice,” from 1976 to 1985.

On Tuesday, family spokesman Jeff Ballard confirmed that Philip McKeon died in Texas “after battling a longtime illness,” People reported. He was 55.

“We are all beyond heartbroken and devastated over Phil’s passing,” Ballard said in a statement. “His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life.”

TRENDING: AOC Ignorantly Tells Poor That Instead of a Handout, Entitlement Money Was Created by Them in First Place

Nancy had written a heartwarming birthday tribute to Philip on Nov. 11, just weeks before his death. She mentioned the death of their father, Donald McKeon, who passed away in October, according to People.

“A huge happy birthday to my big brother!!” Nancy captioned the photo of herself posing beside Philip. “It’s been a tough time lately… but as we’ve always said…we’ll get through it together…love you Dude….and as always… our humble thanks to all our veterans.”

After his work on “Alice,” Philip McKeon worked a Los Angeles station KFWB News 98 for 10 years, according to People. He later relocated to Wimberley, Texas, to be closer to family and host his own radio show.

Philip’s other television and film work includes “Return to Horror High,” the 1987 slasher film, as well as appearances in “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat.”

RELATED: Vanna White's First Solo Hosting of 'Wheel of Fortune' Met with Mixed Responses

Actor Charlie Sheen also posted a tribute to the actor, writing that McKeon was a “perfect gentleman.” Sheen also reflected on the moments he and the late McKeon shared in the “trenches” that took place “many moons ago.”

Philip is survived by Nancy and his mother, Barbara McKeon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect
Philip McKeon's Sister Nancy Wrote Touching Tribute Just Weeks Before Actor's Death
Child Actor Jack Burns Dies at Age 14
14-Year-Old Runaway Found 'Camped Out' at Bed Bath & Beyond by Police
Company Surprises Staffers with $10 Million in Bonuses at Holiday Party
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×