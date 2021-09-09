Photo Emerges of Nancy Pelosi Meeting with George Soros and His Son

The son of leftist billionaire George Soros tweeted an image of himself and his father meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, saying, “In Pelosi we trust!”

“In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing [Pelosi] this weekend,” Alexander Soros tweeted on Thursday.

In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dguGCxDm37 — Alexander Soros, PhD (@AlexanderSoros) September 9, 2021

According to his Twitter profile, Alexander Soros serves as deputy chair of the Open Society.

According to its website, the organization is “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.”

George Soros is the founder and chair of Open Society Foundations. The elder Soros also leads a variety of other business and non-profit endeavors.

In July, Federal Election Commission records revealed that Soros is a major financial backer of the “defund the police” movement, pouring $1 million into an organization associated with the cause.

Campaign finance data publicly available on the FEC’s website shows that Soros contributed to the Color of Change Political Action Committee on May 14.

Color of Change describes itself as “the nation’s largest online racial justice organization” on its website.

“We help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by 7 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.”

Color of Change has an online petition bearing the title: “TAKE ACTION: Defund the police, and invest in communities now!”

The “defund the police” campaign calls for lawmakers to slash the budgets of traditional police departments and instead invest in social programs and alternative means of law enforcement.

Though the movement enjoyed some success in the months after George Floyd’s death, people gradually began to become disillusioned with it as crime rates rose across the country.

Soros is also known for financially backing Democratic candidates. He reportedly donated $1 million to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall campaign.

According to records from the California Secretary of State’s office, the left-wing financier’s first donation was on June 22, with $250,000 given to a committee called “Stop the Republican Recall.”

Then, on Aug. 3, he dropped another $250,000.

Finally, on Aug. 30, Soros doubled down, putting in a $500,000 donation.

