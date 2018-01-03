The Western Journal

Photographer Behind Trump Beheading Photo Now Has a Plan to Save Kathy Griffin’s Flailing Career

By Erin Coates
January 3, 2018 at 4:17pm

Photographer Tyler Shields has a plan to save Kathy Griffin’s career, insisting that the controversial picture will be good for her career in the long run.

TMZ interviewed Shields outside of the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week, who has seen an increase in his personal sales since the picture of Griffin holding a bloodied President Donald Trump mask came out.

Shields is known for his provocative and shocking photography.

“I would say that sales and everything has been way crazier since then,” he said, even though Griffin’s career is not doing so well.

Shields admitted that “right now it’s bad business for her,” but was sure that “in the long run it might be better.”

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Responds to CNN Reporter Lighting Marijuana Bong Live On Air

“I think that she needs to do a full-blown feature-length documentary about this whole thing,” he suggested. “I don’t make documentaries, but I think that to see her side of it and to see other people’s side of it, I think it could be crazy.”

Shields added that he is working on a new project that might blow Griffin’s controversy out of the water.

“I have something coming out in February that will probably be more controversial than anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “There’s 30 people in it.”

In May, Shields and Griffin released the shocking photo shoot of Griffin holding the bloodied mask.

WARNING: THE IMAGE BELOW MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

After the photo release, USA Today reported that CNN terminated their contract with Griffin, and others soon followed suit.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network said in a statement.

RELATED: Top Pro-Life Group Names Donald Trump ‘Pro-Life Person of the Year’

Griffin has since deleted her apology tweet that read “I am sorry. I went too far.”

In November, Griffin released a YouTube video stating that she’s “getting a lot of online hate from trolls who think I’ve lost my mind” and that she has been blacklisted from Hollywood.

“I’m fully in the middle of a blacklist, a Hollywood blacklist. It’s real,” she said. “I’m not booked on any talk shows. I’m selling tickets worldwide which is really hard when you don’t have any kind of television platform and kind of nobody has your back.”

She added, “I just want you guys to know that when I get home I don’t have one single day of paid work in front of me.”

 

