Path 27
News
U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson stands with Ian Simpson in the viewing area at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, in this Tuesday photo.
U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson stands with Ian Simpson in the viewing area at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, in this Tuesday photo. (Capt. Marie Ortiz - RAF Lakenheath / AP)

Photographer Given a Flight Patch for His Role in Preventing a US Air Force Major from Dying in Plane Crash

The Associated Press July 23, 2021 at 1:12pm
Path 27

U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Thompson thanked a British photographer the best way he knew how — by ripping the flight patch from his shoulder and handing it to the man whose quick action last week ensured he landed safely after an engine in his F-15E Strike Eagle malfunctioned.

Ian Simpson was standing outside the fence of a Royal Air Force base in eastern England and snapping pictures of fighter aircraft taking off when he spotted a shower of sparks flying from the back of a plane.

He and a group of aviation enthusiasts listening to flight control traffic realized the pilot did not appear to know there was a problem with the aircraft.

So Simpson, who used to work in the aviation industry, Googled RAF Lakenheath’s phone number and persuaded a switchboard operator to put him through to flight operations at the base, home to the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing.

“I said, ‘Look, something is wrong with the plane, definitely,’’’ Simpson, 56, told The Associated Press.

Trending:
Reporter Caught Smearing Herself with Mud to Make It Look Like She Helped with Disaster Cleanup

“‘We’ve got lots of photographs of sparks coming out the back.'”

Word was relayed to the pilot. Asked to take a look, his wingman confirmed damage to one of the engines, the base said. The pilot returned to base, “just to be safe.”

“For most of us here, this was a very rare occurrence that we have not personally witnessed,” the airbase said in a statement.

“It’s wonderful to know that the Liberty Wing has such a great partnership with the local community — and the courage that Ian displayed was next to none.”

Does society need more average people who are willing to step up in an emergency?

Simpson said he was motivated by the death of another young American pilot whose plane crashed into the North Sea on June 15, 2020.

“I thought someone should call,” he said.

“I didn’t want anything like that to happen to another family.’’

On Wednesday, Thompson said thank you by giving Simpson a cap and insignia, and then throwing in the shoulder patch for good measure.

“That was a nice touch,’’ Simpson said.

Related:
Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital

The base noted Simpson’s actions in a Facebook post that won widespread attention, particularly from Americans grateful for his assistance.

“For me, the most humbling thing has been the families of servicemen who thanked me for doing what I did,’’ he said.

“I wasn’t expecting to get so much thanks.’’

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Photographer Given a Flight Patch for His Role in Preventing a US Air Force Major from Dying in Plane Crash
Aftershock of Miami Condo Tragedy Persists: Engineer Issues Warning About Street Near Collapse Site
Brother of the Last Unidentified Condo Collapse Victim Opens Up About the Power of Faith in Times of Grief
New Multi-Year Plan in California Could Raise Students' Tuition and Fees Across 10 Campuses
Federal Women's Prison That Housed Actress Lori Loughlin Investigated for Alleged Sexual Abuse
See more...

Conversation