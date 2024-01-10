Photos: Bill Clinton Left the Country as Epstein Documents Were Unsealed

Bill Clinton fled the country as the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents were released to the public, it has emerged

The New York Post reported that Clinton was spotted hanging out with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom at a high-end beach resort in Tamarindo, Mexico, last week as hundreds of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operations were made public.

“Clinton was seen sporting a multi-colored, short-sleeved shirt and pair of blue shorts while carrying a Panama hat as the sun was shining, photos obtained by The Post show,” the outlet reported.

“He was lounging in the back of a golf cart with his legs crossed.”

“Newsom — dressed in dark clothes and a baseball cap — was joined by his wife in the front of the cart, according to the photos.”

Also present was Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Newsom, although it is unclear whether Hillary Clinton was also in attendance.

Bill Clinton spotted with Calif. Gov Gavin Newsom in Mexico during release of Epstein docs https://t.co/qfbOU0mtv3 pic.twitter.com/0ZY9iU7KLw — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

Clinton’s vacation took place as he was named in various documents related to Epstein’s criminal history, although none of them directly implicated him in any wrongdoing.

However, records of a deposition of one of Epstein’s accusers showed that she testified under oath that Epstein told her Clinton “likes them young.”

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Johanna Sjoberg remarked when asked whether Epstein had ever discussed his relationship to the former president.

From the unsealed Epstein documents:

“Bill Clinton likes them young.” Pass it on. They can’t suicide us all. pic.twitter.com/W4EU9NLMrz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

The revelations have sparked further speculation about Epstein’s dealings with Clinton and whether the latter could have been involved in or a client of his sex trafficking network.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that another of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, told lawyers in a separate deposition that Clinton visited Epstein’s so-called “pedophile island” and dined alongside a lot of women.

“There was a dinner, lots of laughing, lots of joking, it was just a dinner, and then I didn’t have to do anything with Bill Clinton, he was never sexually involved with me,” Guiffre explained in a 2016 deposition.

“I’ve never witnessed him sexually involved with anybody else,” she added.

Clinton has previously admitted that he knew Jeffrey Epstein and even traveled on his private jet.

However, he has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

