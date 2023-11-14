Photos of the Cocaine Found in the White House Have Been Released

Photos of the cocaine found in the White House in July have been made public through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported, “Cocaine was found in locker No. 50 on Sunday, July 2 while the Biden family — including son Hunter — was spending the weekend away at Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.”

“The discovery prompted an evacuation of the West Wing and street closures surrounding the White House and then triggered an 11-day investigation once the substance was identified as the illicit drug,” the news outlet added.

We can exclusively reveal at Daily Mail the first images of the White House cubby where cocaine was found in July in a West Wing processing room. The case remains unsolved after the US Secret Service closed it after just two weeks due to ‘lack of evidence.’ pic.twitter.com/jPwaFHrSyx — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) November 13, 2023

In addition to the Secret Service, the Daily Mail reported that FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate was involved in the investigation to determine who brought the illicit drug into the White House.

The investigators narrowed the potential suspects down to 500 people, but the probe was shut down after 11 days due to “lack of evidence.”

The Secret Service said in a July 13 statement that the controlled substance had been found in a locker used to temporarily store electronic and other personal devices prior to entering the West Wing.

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine.”

The Secret Service further revealed there was no security footage of the area where the cocaine was found.

The New York Times reported that Hunter Biden acknowledged having a decades-long cocaine addition. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine use.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during a July 7 media briefing if she could rule out that the illegal drug belonged to any Biden family members.

“You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and so I’ve got to call that out here,” Jean-Pierre said. “And I have been very clear.”

Karine Jean-Pierre’s newest answer on the White House cocaine scandal: “There has been some irresponsible reporting about the [Biden] family” pic.twitter.com/cSTxpnbune — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

“I was clear two days ago … the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David,” she continued.

“They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back here on Tuesday.”

A source told the Daily Mail the likeliest culprit for bringing the cocaine into the White House was a visitor.

Anyone with familiarity of the building, the source explained, would have known there was a bathroom steps away from where the cocaine baggy was found where it could have been flushed.

