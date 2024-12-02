Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden, right, stands next to his son Hunter Biden, left, after watching the Independence Day fireworks display from the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 4.
Commentary
President Joe Biden, right, stands next to his son Hunter Biden, left, after watching the Independence Day fireworks display from the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 4. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Media Leftists Missing Key Difference Between Biden's Pardon of Hunter and Trump's of Kushner

 By Randy DeSoto  December 2, 2024 at 4:27pm
Share

One of the defenses that leftists in the media have offered for President Joe Biden’s decision to issue a blanket pardon for his son Hunter Biden is to point to Donald Trump’s pardon of Charles Kushner in 2020.

Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

But there is one main difference: Charles Kushner had already served time in prison and paid all the penalties associated with his crime.

USA Today reported that Kushner, a real estate developer, was convicted of filing “false tax returns, retaliating against a cooperating witness, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission in 2005.”

He was released in 2006 after serving 14 months of his two-year sentence.

Trump explained his decision to pardon Kushner based on the businessman’s “record of reform and charity” since. The effect of the pardon was simply to clear the crime from Kushner’s record. The president-elect nominated Kushner to be ambassador to France on Saturday.

Biden’s pardon of Hunter has a much greater impact than Kusher’s. Hunter Biden was set to be sentenced later this month and faced up to 17 years in prison for his tax crimes alone.

Should President Biden have issued a pardon for Hunter?

Biden’s issue of clemency covered the period from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024, which includes Hunter Biden’s jury-trial convictions in June for lying on a federal form about his drug use when he purchased a handgun and in September for nine charges related to failure to pay his taxes, tax evasion and filing a false returns from 2016 through 2019 amounting to at least $1.4 million in taxes owed.

Another crime that the Justice Department could have charged Hunter with was a failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, given his extensive work representing the interests of entities in countries like Ukraine and China.

It’s worth pointing out that Hunter Biden took his reported $1 million a year position on the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma board while his father was vice president and in charge of overseeing U.S. policy toward Kyiv.

It all reeks of corruption, not only for Hunter Biden, but also for the “big guy,” Joe Biden, himself. By pardoning Hunter, the president is also likely covering up his own potential criminal liability.

So now Hunter Biden, unlike Kushner, will be serving no time, despite far more serious criminal wrongdoing.

Related:
Heated Audio: Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Grilled by Reporters as She Scrambles to Defend Biden Pardoning Hunter

That did not stop the left-leaning news outlet Axios from comparing Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden to Trump’s of Kushner.

Axios at least noted that Kushner served time in prison, but failed to point out that Biden’s pardon of Hunter means the first son will not.

“The View’s” Trump-hating co-host Sunny Hostin also offered the example of the Kushner pardon while defending Biden’s move.

“Now … we have a convicted felon in the White House. Those questions [regarding pardons] should not be asked of anyone, anytime, anywhere. That is the bottom line,” she said.

“[Trump’s] nominating Charles Kushner, whom he pardoned … as the ambassador to France,” Hostin added. “Do you know what a nice, cushy job that is, that any felon would like?”

Enough with the Charles Kushner-Hunter Biden pardon comparison: It just doesn’t hold water. One paid his debt to society, and the other has not.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Media Leftists Missing Key Difference Between Biden's Pardon of Hunter and Trump's of Kushner
Breaking: Biden's Own DOJ Rejects Hunter Pardon, Denies It's Legitimate
Watch: Scott Jennings Unleashes on the Hunter Biden Pardon and the CNN Commentator Who Tried to Defend It
How One Man Pressured Walmart to Ditch DEI
Furious Passengers Launch Hunger Strike on Luxury Cruise Ship After Engine Malfunction Scuttles Itinerary
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation