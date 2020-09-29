Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Admin Teams with Respected Group To Make Big Move in Fight Against Child Exploitation

Ivanka Trump, right, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, listens to Attorney General Bill Barr during a meeting on human trafficking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2020.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesIvanka Trump, right, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, listens to Attorney General Bill Barr during a meeting on human trafficking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published September 29, 2020 at 9:35am
P Share Print

The Trump administration is partnering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to launch a safety pledge Tuesday as part of its efforts to prevent attacks from online predators and sex traffickers.

The initiative is being launched in response to a “dramatic increase” in reports of “sexual exploitation with a potential increase in vulnerability of children” that the NCMEC has observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fox News.

Attorney General William Barr, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump are teaming with the NCMEC nonprofit to launch the “Safety Pledge Campaign” to combat online child exploitation that “often leads to the evil of child trafficking,” a White House official told Fox.

“With an increased use of social media and gaming platforms while at home, there are more opportunities than ever for abusers to exploit children online,” Ivanka Trump said.

“The administration is fighting to protect our children from online predators and traffickers at every turn.”

TRENDING: Rush: The Debates Won't Happen - Here's Biden's Escape Plan

The initiative will bring awareness to child trafficking and provide free resources to caregivers and educators so they can learn about risks online.

It will also include a website with a toolkit with safety tips and “fun activities and conversation starters” to help caregivers “guide children on how to navigate the online world.”

Participants can also take the “Safety Pledge” to publicly commit to learning more about online safety and are encouraged to share the pledge with at least two other people.

The NCMEC has experienced a 93 percent increase in online enticement reports and 90.46 percent increase in CyberTipline reports between January 2020 and June 2020 when compared to the same time period in 2019.

Do you think the Trump administration is doing enough to protect children?

“While our understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing on child safety will continue to develop, we know more time online means more direct access to children, including those who intend to harm them,” the White House and NCMEC said in a statement Tuesday.

“With a majority of children being educated remotely this fall and more children online and using devices and unfamiliar platforms for school lessons and social interactions, it is essential that we work together to help them stay safe.”

Wolf added that the Department of Homeland Security has employed officials to work to protect and rescue children from criminals.

“COVID-19 has driven children of all ages online, seeking connection and community,” he said. “Sadly, in too many cases, this has also led to the growth of online sexual exploitation of children of all ages.”

“Never has online safety of our nation’s youth been more important than it is right now.”

RELATED: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

This new initiative is just one way the Trump administration has worked to combat human trafficking.

In August, the Justice Department announced it would provide over $35 million in Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking to provide safe housing for victims, The Associated Press reported.

“The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling,” according to the AP.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Admin Teams with Respected Group To Make Big Move in Fight Against Child Exploitation
Statue of Iconic WWII Photograph May Remain in Place After GOP Lawmaker Steps In
Second Arrest Made in Connection with Death of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant
Study Finds Dominant Strain of COVID May Have Mutated for 'Getting Around' Masks
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack on Trump Tower
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×